Alex Gough won a silver medal in luge at the Viessmann World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

Gough was in 3rd place after her first run with 46.769. She maintained momentum with a clean second run at 46.788, bringing her total to 1:33.557 to win silver.

Canada’s Alex Gough, races down the track during the women’s World Cup luge competition in Calgary, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Mcintosh

Gough was beaten by Germany’s Tatjana Huefner who had 1:33.442. In third was Natalie Geisenberger, who was 1st in the first heat, but slipped to third place with 1:33.603.

Teammate Kimberley McRae just missed the podium and ended with 1:33.796 in 4th place.

Gough’s silver makes two medals for Team Canada on home soil this weekend after Sam Edney took silver in men’s singles Friday.

