THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alex Gough won a silver medal in luge at the Viessmann World Cup in Calgary on Saturday.

Gough was in 3rd place after her first run with 46.769. She maintained momentum with a clean second run at 46.788, bringing her total to 1:33.557 to win silver.

Gough was beaten by Germany’s Tatjana Huefner who had 1:33.442. In third was Natalie Geisenberger, who was 1st in the first heat, but slipped to third place with 1:33.603.

Cette descente de la Canadienne Alex Gough lui a valu la 2e place à la Coupe du monde de #luge de la FIL à Calgary. @LugeCanada @FIL_Luge pic.twitter.com/VnEFJbSX5f — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 9, 2017

Teammate Kimberley McRae just missed the podium and ended with 1:33.796 in 4th place.

Gough’s silver makes two medals for Team Canada on home soil this weekend after Sam Edney took silver in men’s singles Friday.