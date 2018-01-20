Tobias Hase/dpa via AP

Justin Kripps wins bronze in Konigssee, Germany on Saturday becoming the overall 2-man bobsleigh World Cup champion of the season.

Kripps and teammate Alex Kopacz had a rough first run but made a comeback in the second heat ending with overall time of 1:39.41. His second run was fastest of anyone in both heats, until gold medal winner Germany’s Franciso Friedrich had his second heat run.

RELATED: Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz win gold and break start record

Friedrich won gold with total time of 1:38.97. His teammate Johannes Lochner took silver beating Kripps by 400th of a second on his home track with 1:39.37.

This season, Kripps never finished lower than 4th in each of the eight stages. He collected 1631 points, 127 more than Friedrich. His teammate, Chris Springs, finished the season in 3rd place with 1347 points.

Another Team Canada win, Kaillie Humphries claimed silver on Saturday and her spot as overall season champion.

RELATED: Humphries wins gold with George in Germany

Pour la quatrième fois, @BobsledKaillie soulèvera le globe de cristal à titre de championne de la Coupe du monde de #bobsleigh de l'IBSF. @IBSFsliding @BobCANSkel pic.twitter.com/d9HjcrVtSi — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) January 20, 2018

Humphries and teammate Phylicia George had two clean runs with total time of 1:41.64. Germany’s Stephanie Schneider won the top spot with a time of 1:41.35. American Elana Meyers Taylor took bronze with 1:41.67.

Humphries retained the overall lead with 1631 points and raised her fourth crystal globe as a champion of the World Cup season. In second overall is Taylor with 1591 points and Germany’s Mariama Jamanka with 1538 points.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave