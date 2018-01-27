Chris Robanske claimed a snowboard World Cup silver on Saturday in Bansko, Bulgaria.
Robanske, who was nominated to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018 earlier this week, won silver in snowboard cross after finishing fourth in qualifying.
The second-place finish was Robanske’s best World Cup result since February of 2016 when he won silver in Sunny Valley, Russia. He has now placed on the World Cup podium seven times in his career.
Robankse will be competing in his second Winter Games after finishing 17th at Sochi 2014.
It’s official! I will be representing @teamcanada in Pyeongchang, S.Korea this February! I am so honoured to have this opportunity and I am so excited to represent Canada 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 The Olympics always brings an emotional state, whether you qualify or not. So many incredibly talented athletes miss the chance to wear their countries flag and I hope for those athletes they keep their head up and recharge for the rest of the season. Thank you again to everyone who makes this dream a reality!
One of Robankse’s snowboard cross teammates for PyeongChang, Baptiste Brochu, also had a strong finish at Saturday’s World Cup, finishing fourth. Brochu will be making his Olympic debut next month.
Robanske and Brochu will be joined by veteran Kevin Hill on Team Canada’s snowboard cross men’s squad. The women’s team will be made up of Meryeta O’Dine, Carle Brenneman, Tess Critchlow and Zoe Bergermann.
Snowboard cross will take place Feb. 15-16 at PyeongChang’s Phoenix Snow Park.
