Photo: Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP

Chris Robanske claimed a snowboard World Cup silver on Saturday in Bansko, Bulgaria.

Robanske, who was nominated to Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018 earlier this week, won silver in snowboard cross after finishing fourth in qualifying.

The second-place finish was Robanske’s best World Cup result since February of 2016 when he won silver in Sunny Valley, Russia. He has now placed on the World Cup podium seven times in his career.

Robankse will be competing in his second Winter Games after finishing 17th at Sochi 2014.

One of Robankse’s snowboard cross teammates for PyeongChang, Baptiste Brochu, also had a strong finish at Saturday’s World Cup, finishing fourth. Brochu will be making his Olympic debut next month.

Robanske and Brochu will be joined by veteran Kevin Hill on Team Canada’s snowboard cross men’s squad. The women’s team will be made up of Meryeta O’Dine, Carle Brenneman, Tess Critchlow and Zoe Bergermann.

Snowboard cross will take place Feb. 15-16 at PyeongChang’s Phoenix Snow Park.