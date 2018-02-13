Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 14, Day 5 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Women’s alpine skiing has been postponed to February 16th due to local weather conditions.

Biathlon

The women’s 15km individual biathlon will take place Wednesday morning. At 6:05 a.m. EST, four out of Sarah Beaudry, Rosanna Crawford, Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Megan Tandy will be competing for Canada.

Curling

Men’s curling starts on the schedule with round robin matches. On Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m. EST, Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert will face off against Italy in their first game. Canada will then begin their second game against Great Britain at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Figure Skating

Figure skating will continue with pairs’ skating short program on Tuesday evening. At 9:52 p.m. EST, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will perform, followed by Julianne Séguin and Charlie Bilodeau at 10:11 p.m., and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford at 11:15 p.m.

Long track speed skating

Long track speed skating continues Wednesday morning with women’s 1000m. At 5:00 a.m. EST, Kaylin Irvine and Heather McLean will be representing Canada.

Luge

Luge starts their doubles’ action on Wednesday morning. At 6:20 a.m. EST, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith will slide in the first run, followed by the second and final run at 7:30 a.m.