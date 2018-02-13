Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 14, Day 5 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Laurence St-Germain, of Canada, competes during her first run in the women’s FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom race, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Women’s alpine skiing has been postponed to February 16th due to local weather conditions.

Biathlon

Megan Tandy Team Canada PyeongChang 2018

Megan Tandy competes during the Women’s Biathlon 7.5km Sprint at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 10 (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

The women’s 15km individual biathlon will take place Wednesday morning. At 6:05 a.m. EST, four out of Sarah Beaudry, Rosanna Crawford, Emma Lunder, Julia Ransom, and Megan Tandy will be competing for Canada.

Curling

Team Canada Kevin Koe; Marc Kennedy; Brent Laing; Ben Hebert

Team Koe lead Ben Hebert, left to right, third Marc Kennedy, skip Kevin Koe and second Brent Laing celebrate their win over Team McEwen during the men’s final at the 2017 Roar of the Rings Olympic Curling Trials in Ottawa on Sunday, December 10, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Men’s curling starts on the schedule with round robin matches. On Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m. EST, Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert will face off against Italy in their first game. Canada will then begin their second game against Great Britain at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Figure Skating

Team Canada Meagan Duhamel Eric Radford PyeongChang 2018 team event

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skate during the Team Event – Pairs Free Skate at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Figure skating will continue with pairs’ skating short program on Tuesday evening. At 9:52 p.m. EST, Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will perform, followed by Julianne Séguin and Charlie Bilodeau at 10:11 p.m., and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford at 11:15 p.m.

Long track speed skating

Heather McLean, from Manitoba, skates during the men’s 1500-metre race at the Olympic Speed Skating selections trails in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Long track speed skating continues Wednesday morning with women’s 1000m. At 5:00 a.m. EST, Kaylin Irvine and Heather McLean will be representing Canada.

Luge

Team Canada Tristan Walker, Justin Snith,

Team Canada’s Tristan Walker and Justin Snith race down the track during the doubles World Cup luge competition in Calgary, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Luge starts their doubles’ action on Wednesday morning. At 6:20 a.m. EST, Tristan Walker and Justin Snith will slide in the first run, followed by the second and final run at 7:30 a.m.

