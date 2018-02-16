Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Brigette Lacquette made her World Championship debut in 2015 and won two back-to-back silver medals with Team Canada. Did you know that she is the first First Nations woman to play ice hockey for Team Canada?

Get to know this up-and-coming rookie.

Canada’s Brigette Lacquette battles with USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson.

 

just happy to be out here ❄️☀️🏒

A post shared by Brigette Lacquette (@briglacquette) on

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018 in our Team Canada roster.

