“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

Brigette Lacquette made her World Championship debut in 2015 and won two back-to-back silver medals with Team Canada. Did you know that she is the first First Nations woman to play ice hockey for Team Canada?

Get to know this up-and-coming rookie.

just happy to be out here ❄️☀️🏒 A post shared by Brigette Lacquette (@briglacquette) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:31pm PST

