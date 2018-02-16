“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.
Brigette Lacquette made her World Championship debut in 2015 and won two back-to-back silver medals with Team Canada. Did you know that she is the first First Nations woman to play ice hockey for Team Canada?
Get to know this up-and-coming rookie.
Hi, my name is Brigette Lacquette and I play hockey