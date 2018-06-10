Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu won the silver medal in women’s 3m synchro at the last day of the Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China.

This is the third silver medal for the diving tandem this season. Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu have been on the podium for all four World Series events in the spring, winning bronze in China and Japan, along with silver in Montreal and Kazan.

Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu scored a total of 302.04 points, behind Chinese winners Tingmao Shi and Yani Chang (334.80 points), and ahead of bronze medallists Anabelle Smith and Esther Qin of Australia (290.10 points).

Team Canada’s Jennifer Abel, front, and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu perform in the women’s 3m synchro springboard final at the Commonwealth Games Wednesday, April 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RELATED: Pamela Ware wins 3m springboard bronze at the Diving World Cup in Wuhan

Canada won a total of four medals at the Diving World Cup. Vincent Riendeau and Caeli McKay won silver in the mixed synchronzied 10m event. McKay won a second synchro medal, this time with Meaghan Benfeito in the women’s 10m event. Canada’s third medal came from Pamela Ware in the women’s 3m springboard yesterday.

