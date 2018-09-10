As summer ends, Canadian athletes are continuing their successes around the world. This weekend was filled with colour as our athletes won gold, silver and bronze medals in wrestling, athletics and mountain bike.

Read all about the wins below.

Wrestling

Erica Wiebe and Danielle Lappage each won gold at the final women’s Ranking Series event of the year, the Poland Open. They are both preparing for the Senior World Championships that will take place October 20 to 28 in Budapest, Hungary.

Athletics

Read: Matt Hughes wins silver at 3000m Steeplechase

Matt Hughes celebrates gold in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the Pan American Games in Toronto, July 21, 2015.

Matt Hughes won silver this weekend at the Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic. He ran the men’s 3000m Steeplechase in 8:29.70 minutes.

Cycling – Mountain Bike

Read: Emily Batty wins bronze in Lenzerheide
Read: Emily Batty wins World Cup silver in La Bresse, France

Emily Batty won bronze on Saturday in Lenzerheide, Switzerland at the mountain bike world championships. Batty finished one minute and 58 seconds behind American Kate Courtney. This was a great finish to her season!

