When are the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Formally called the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, Tokyo 2020 will officially open on Friday July 24, 2020 and close on Sunday August 9, 2020. However, some competitions will begin on July 22, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

Just a few weeks later, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will open on Tuesday August 25, 2020 and close on Sunday September 6, 2020.

What time is it in Tokyo?

Tokyo operates on Japan Standard Time. In the summer months of the Olympic Games, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Saving Time and 16 hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Saving Time.

So when swimming finals begin at 10:30am in Tokyo, Canadians will be watching on TV at 9:30pm in Toronto and Montreal and 6:30pm in Vancouver.

What are the new sports at Tokyo 2020?

Tokyo 2020 will feature four new sports (karate, skateboarding, sports climbing, surfing) and two sports that are back on the Olympic program after a 12-year absence (baseball, softball).

Olivia Grant (left) of Toronto faces Xunashi Caballero of Mexico in karate semi-finals at the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara. Bob Burnquist, of Brazil, competes in the Skateboarding Big Air final at X Games in Los Angeles, Friday, July 29, 2011. Burnquist won the final. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jason Holowach competes in lead climbing Photo: Greg Locke Cody Young competes at the Surf Canada Nationals in May 2018 Photo: Marcus Paladino

There are also some new events within existing sports. Swimming has added a mixed 4x100m medley relay as well as the 800m freestyle for men and the 1500m freestyle for women. Athletics now has a mixed 4x400m relay. Basketball will feature men’s and women’s 3×3 tournaments. Women’s canoe events have been added to both the sprint and slalom competitions. There will be BMX freestyle park events. Synchronized swimming is now known as artistic swimming. Several sports will debut mixed team events.

What will Team Canada athletes be wearing at Tokyo 2020?

As they have for the last few Games, Team Canada’s Premier National Partner Hudson’s Bay will be outfitting our Canadian athletes at Tokyo 2020.

London 2012 Rosannagh Maclennan carries the flag of Canada during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Hudson’s Bay first supported Team Canada at Garmisch-Partenkirchen 1936 and has been supplying Team Canada with official clothing kits since Turin 2006.

What Olympic events has Canada qualified for?

As of February 2019, Canada has qualified entries in two sailing events and one shooting event.

You can check out the Tokyo 2020 Team Canada Qualification Tracker for details and updates.

How many Olympic Games has Tokyo hosted?

2020 will be the second time that Tokyo has welcomed the world for the Olympic Summer Games. Tokyo previously hosted in 1964 when Canada took home four medals (one gold, two silver, and one bronze).

Canada’s Roger Jackson and George Hungerford were originally alternates for the rowing team and only trained together for a few weeks prior to the Games. But the pair took home gold in the coxless pair. Judo made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 1964, and Doug Rogers took full advantage of its addition to the Olympic program by taking home silver. Canada’s other two medals came on the track with Bill Crothers winning silver in the 800m event and Harry Jerome taking home bronze in the 100m event.

What is the mascot for Tokyo 2020?

Tokyo 2020 will feature Miraitowa as the Olympic Games mascot. Read all about it here.

In accordance with Japanese culture, Miraitowa is a proverb that means to learn old things well and to acquire new knowledge from them. The mascot’s special skill is the ability to move anywhere instantaneously like a ninja. The Paralympic Games mascot is Someity.

What is the medal design for Tokyo 2020?

The official medal design for Tokyo 2020 has not yet been unveiled. Look for that in April 2019.

However, we do know that the Tokyo 2020 Medal Project will be using recycled electronics such as old cell phones, tablets, laptops, etc. as materials for the medals.

When will the 2020 Olympic torch relay begin?

The concept for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay is “Hope Lights Our Way”. After the torch is lit in Olympia, Greece on March 12, 2020, the Japanese part of the relay will officially begin on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture, kicking off its 121-day tour through all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

The torch will reach its southernmost point, the islands of Okinawa, in early May and then head north again, arriving in Hokkaido in mid-June. From there, the torch begins its direct route to Tokyo. One of the goals of the torch relay is to showcase solidarity with regions still recovering from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.