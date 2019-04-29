As the anticipation builds towards Tokyo 2020, we‘re lucky enough to get a glimpse into what the Americas have to offer when it comes to the world’s top athletes.

From July 26th to August 11th you can watch Team Canada’s finest compete in Lima, Peru with 40 other nations and in a total of 424 events spanned across 39 sports. The last Pan Am Games were right here in our backyard, in Toronto 2015 where we had a front row ticket to see some of our most talented athletes in the largest multi-sport event ever held in Canada.

The Pan Am Games often showcase a few different sports than the Olympic Games, like bowling, water skiing, racquetball and squash. This year it also offers a sneak peek at a new Olympic sport for Tokyo 2020 – surfing.

As the second most important sporting event in the Olympic circuit, getting our athletes to the Pan Am Games is crucial to their success and gives them the jumpstart they need to continue to push boundaries to get to Tokyo and beyond. It allows athletes to compete at a large-scale international event where energies are overwhelming, the stakes are higher, and they get the preparation and conditioning needed to continue to the Olympic Games. The Pan Am’s set the stage for the Olympics and the Canadian Olympic Committee sends the best athletes Canada has to offer.

As a donor, you’re giving our Team Canada athletes and their coaches the greatest opportunity. The opportunity to qualify and compete in these Games, to further their Olympic dreams and their chances of standing on the podium, representing Canada. You are allowing them to excel in training, get specialized medical attention to enable them to go the distance. When you support our athletes, you support our entire nation.

Come July, make sure to watch our amazing Team Canada athletes compete for greatness. With your support, our athletes will reach new heights.

