Slide through training season with Canada’s National Bobsleigh Team

For #TrainingTuesday, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from Team Canada athletes. You can find more from a variety of sports here.

The Canadian bobsleigh team opted out of the first part of the World Cup season due to restrictions related to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they’re cutting back in training.

Take a look below at some great training clips from members of the national bobsleigh team.

1. Kristen Bujnowski

In case you didn’t know, a lot of bobsleigh athletes come from a track and field background and track training is an essential part of their pre-season workout regimen. Last season, brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski and pilot Christine de Bruin finished third overall on the World Cup circuit and claimed a second straight bronze at the IBSF World Championships.

2. Ben Coakwell

Ever see a bobsleigh athlete pushing their sled in a sleeveless shirt and shorts? Not bad, eh? Last season Ben Coakwell was a member of the four-man crew that won three World Cup gold medals with pilot Justin Kripps.

3. Melissa Lotholz

Working out everywhere and anywhere, even the underground parking lot! When you’re touring, you don’t always have access to a gym, so you have to get creative. The garage grind didn’t stop for Melissa Lotholz when training amidst a pandemic. A former brakewoman, Lotholz has moved into the driver’s seat since her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.

4. Sara Villani

Hard work pays off! Here Sara Villani was practicing individual pushes before some team action. An RBC Training Ground athlete, Villani continues to put in work for Bobsleigh Canada’s national team.

5. Justin Kripps

Teamwork makes the dream work! Here’s a little sneak peek of what’s to come from Kripps and the rest of his crew, as they practice their starts. Last season, Kripps finished third in the World Cup standings in both the two-man and four-man events. After winning two-man gold at PyeongChang 2018, he reached the podium in both events at the 2019 World Championships.

6. Alysia Rissling

Lots of pulling to push better! Alysia Rissling is putting in the work at the gym with the resistance bands as part of her return to competition this season after a one-year hiatus. The pilot made her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, finishing sixth with brakewoman Heather Moyse.

Before the actual race, there is a lot of intense work that needs to be done. In a second post from Rissling, she can be seen working hard at her craft in preparation for the season.

7. William Auclair

Have you ever seen bobsleigh action in slow motion before? Well, check out William Auclair racing into the 2020-21 season with his teammates.

8. Orion Edwards

Do you want to see some real speed? You will in these videos. Not bad for the first run of the new season for Orion Edwards.

One more for the road…

We always get to see how the bobsleigh goes down the track, but how does it get back up to the top? Here’s a little behind-the-scenes look from Melissa Lotholz!

Keep an eye out for Canada’s bobsleigh athletes as they prepare to rejoin the World Cup circuit in the new year.