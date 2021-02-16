Sprint into training with Canada’s track and field stars

AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

For Training Tuesdays, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from athletes. Check out the others here.

With less than six months until Tokyo 2020 , Team Canada’s track and field athletes are making every day of training and recovery count.

Let’s see how they’ve been training for the upcoming Olympic Games.

1. Christabel Nettey

It seems that sunshine and Beyoncé’s music is the ideal combination for optimal training. Just ask Christabel Nettey what she thinks about it! In her first Olympic experience, she placed 20th at Rio 2016 in women’s long jump. Watch her journey as she continues preparation for Tokyo 2020.

2. Mohammed Ahmed