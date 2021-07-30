Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Watson, Arop strong in advancing to semifinal rounds on Day 2 of athletics

Action doesn’t stop in athletics as Day 2 quickly resumed at Olympic Stadium.

A day after Team Canada watched Mohammed Ahmed give it his all in the men’s 10,000m final, they will look to use that performance to kick start them the rest of the way inside the hot and humid temperatures of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I tried to go as hard as I could,” Ahmed said after his sixth-place finish in the first medal race of athletics. “I’m a little disappointed in the finish but I’m not disappointed with the way that I ran it. There’s maybe some moves I could take back but other than that, I did it as best as I could.”

Sage Watson got the day session started, racing in round 1 of the women’s 400m hurdles. Finishing with a time of 55.54 seconds was enough to give Watson fourth place in heat 1 and the auto-qualifier into the semifinal. Noelle Montcalm ran a season-best 55.85 to finish in sixth in the heat, but it would not be enough onto the semifinal.

On the men’s side, Marco Arop made his Olympic debut in the men’s 800m competition. Showcasing a dominant race, the 22-year-old came out victorious with a time 1:45.26 and a spot in the semifinal.

“I felt great,” said Arop, the 2019 Pan American 800m gold medallist. “I couldn’t tell if it was the adrenaline or the track but I felt really good running 1:45. I’ve known all the time that I was in shape based on how training was going, but to see that time definitely gave me another boost in confidence.”

Canadian runner Marco Arop competes in the Men’s 800m first round heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Canadian record holder, Brandon McBride got off to a fast start to lead his heat, but could not hold on down the stretch, finishing sixth with a time of 1:46.32 and will not advance.

Still to come, three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse gets his Games started in the men’s 100m along with Gavin Smellie and Bismark Boateng. Crystal Emmanuel and Khamica Bingham will race in the women’s 100m semifinal.