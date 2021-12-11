AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Speed skating: women’s pursuit team sets another national record

Gold medals and breaking records: just another weekend for Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, Valérie Maltais.

The trio won a World Cup gold and set the national record last week in Salt Lake City with a time of 2:52.39.

On Saturday, they outdid themselves on home turf. They edged out Team Japan with a time of 2:52.07 en route to another gold. China finished a distant third with a time of 2:58.43.

The trio of Blondin, Weidemann, and Maltais are three-for-three this season in the team pursuit.

In the men’s 1500m, it was Connor Howe’s first time on the individual podium. Howe claimed the first World Cup medal of his career after skating to a personal best 1:42.42 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had been coming up just short of the podium, but broke through with a strong final sprint and was all smiles afterwards.

🚨Medal Alert🚨



After being close to the podium all season long, @Connor_Howe00 stepped onto his first World Cup podium with a silver 🥈 in the 1500m in Calgary.@CBCOlympics @RC_Sports @TeamCanada @Equipe_Canada @AB_SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/BSliVDVou4 — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) December 11, 2021

Howe was just 0.56 seconds off of American Joey Mantia. Norway’s Allan Dahl Johansson finished third.

