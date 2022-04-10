AP Photo/John Locher

Team Gushue wins silver at World Men’s Curling Championship

A nine-day grind in Las Vegas came to an end Sunday night as two of the greatest teams met again in the world championship final. The Canadian rink of skip Brad Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant, lead Geoff Walker and alternate E.J. Harnden came away with silver after falling to Sweden’s Team Edin during Sunday’s gold medal match at the 2022 World Men’s Curling Championship.

In a back-and-forth battle for gold, the Canadians took an early lead to sit at 3-0 after the second end at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Sweden got two in the third end, then made a comeback after stealing one point in the fourth to tie the score at three. Team Gushue had one in the fifth, but Sweden took their first lead in the sixth end after making the score 4-5.

Well swept by the front end. ⭐ Mark Nichols' throw takes a nice curl to come around the guard and makes a fractional tap to add another Canadian 🇨🇦 stone to the button.



Canada had another single point in the seventh, tying the score at five heading into the eighth end. Sweden had the all-important hammer. After a gruelling end, Sweden went for a double and scored a single point as Canada trailed 5-6. Team Gushue tried to blank the end, but ended up nosing the shot and got just one point, tying the game at 6-6. In the tenth and final end, Sweden scored two more points to win their fourth-straight world championship 6-8.

During the semifinal matches on Saturday, Canada defeated the United Sates 8-5 and the defending champions Sweden beat Italy 8-4. Italy went on to defeat the United States by 13-4 in Sunday morning’s bronze medal game.

