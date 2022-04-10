FR
Canada skip Brad Gushue, center, delivers a stone against the Czech Republic during the men's world curling championships Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)AP Photo/John Locher
AP Photo/John Locher

Team Gushue wins silver at World Men’s Curling Championship

By Chloe Morrison

A nine-day grind in Las Vegas came to an end Sunday night as two of the greatest teams met again in the world championship final. The Canadian rink of skip Brad Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant, lead Geoff Walker and alternate E.J. Harnden came away with silver after falling to Sweden’s Team Edin during Sunday’s gold medal match at the 2022 World Men’s Curling Championship.

READ: Team Canada soars into playoffs at World Men’s Curling Championship

In a back-and-forth battle for gold, the Canadians took an early lead to sit at 3-0 after the second end at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Sweden got two in the third end, then made a comeback after stealing one point in the fourth to tie the score at three. Team Gushue had one in the fifth, but Sweden took their first lead in the sixth end after making the score 4-5.

Canada had another single point in the seventh, tying the score at five heading into the eighth end. Sweden had the all-important hammer. After a gruelling end, Sweden went for a double and scored a single point as Canada trailed 5-6. Team Gushue tried to blank the end, but ended up nosing the shot and got just one point, tying the game at 6-6. In the tenth and final end, Sweden scored two more points to win their fourth-straight world championship 6-8.

During the semifinal matches on Saturday, Canada defeated the United Sates 8-5 and the defending champions Sweden beat Italy 8-4. Italy went on to defeat the United States by 13-4 in Sunday morning’s bronze medal game.

READ: Team Canada wins bronze at World Women’s Curling Championship

In March, Team Einarson came out on top in a dramatic 8-7 win over Sweden to capture bronze at the World Women’s Curling Championship.

