2022 Commonwealth Games: McKay dives to bronze, rhythmic gymnasts strike gold on Day 7

It might have been a bit of a quieter day for Team Canada at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, but there were still several standout moments.

Caeli McKay dove from the 10m platform onto the podium, a Canadian trio won rhythmic gymnastics team gold, and Camryn Rogers kept up her record-breaking ways in the hammer throw.

Here’s a quick review of the action on Day 7:

Diving

Caeli McKay won the bronze medal in the women’s 10m platform event on the first day of diving competition in Birmingham. She finished her five dives with a total score of 317.50 points to land on the podium behind a pair of Englishwomen, gold medallist Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (357.50) and silver medallist Lois Toulson (337.30).

McKay’s best dive of the day was her third one, an inward 3 1/2 somersaults in tuck position, which moved her up from seventh to second at the time. Celina Toth finished sixth in the final with 298.40 points

In the final of the men’s 1m springboard, Cédric Fofana placed seventh with Bryden Hattie one spot behind in eighth.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Canada won gold in the team event, thanks to the performances of Tatiana Cocsanova, Carmel Kallemaa, and Suzanna Shahbazian. They earned a total score of 272.950 points to place well ahead of Australia (268.650) and England (267.050). The Canadians were the top-scoring trio with the hoop and the ball, were second with the clubs, and ranked fourth with the ribbon.

Kallemaa finished second in qualification for the individual all-around. She’ll be joined in that final on Friday by Shahbazian. Kallemaa was the top qualifier for the clubs final and will also compete in the ribbon and hoop finals. Cocsanova also qualified for the hoop final while she and Shahbazian have advanced to the ball final.

Athletics

Camryn Rogers needed just one throw to qualify for the women’s hammer throw final. Her first attempt flew 74.68m for a Commonwealth Games record as she broke the mark held by fellow Canadian Sultana Frizell since 2014. Rogers, the reigning World silver medallist, will be joined in Saturday’s final by Kaila Butler and Jillian Weir, who finished fifth at the World Athletics Championships.

Beach Volleyball

Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing finished the preliminary round of the men’s tournament with a 2-1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-12) victory against the team from The Gambia. That gave them a perfect 3-0 record in group play to put them into the quarterfinals. Schachter won the silver medal four years ago with former partner Sam Pedlow.

Friday’s action will also see Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes compete in the quarterfinals of the women’s tournament. They, too, went undefeated during their preliminary round matches. They went to Birmingham as the reigning Commonwealth Games champions from beach volleyball’s inaugural appearance at Gold Coast 2018.

Road Cycling

Alison Jackson was the top Canadian in the women’s individual time trial, finishing 11th. Leah Kirchmann and Simone Boilard weren’t far behind in 13th and 14th, respectively. Pier-André Côté placed 13th in the men’s individual time trial with Michael Foley in 24th.

Commonwealth Games Medal Table after Day 7

Team Gold Silver Bronze Total Australia 50 42 40 132 England 42 44 32 118 Canada 17 20 22 59 New Zealand 16 10 11 37 Scotland 7 8 19 34

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will run through August 8 and feature 268 Canadian athletes competing in 18 sports and five para sports. You can stream the action live on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Some competition will also be featured on CBC TV broadcasts on the weekends.