AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

2022 Commonwealth Games: Canada captures 17 medals on Day 9

Canada is third in the standings with 84 medals at the end of Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Athletics

After making history last month becoming the first Canadian women to win a medal in hammer throw at worlds, Camryn Rogers secured Canada’s 22nd gold medal of the Games.

The 23-year-old qualified for the final on Thursday where she set a Games record of 74.68m. In the final, Rogers’ third throw of 74.08m secured her the top spot on the podium, where she stood with fellow Canadian Jillian Weir who captured bronze after throwing 67.35m. Julia Ratcliffe of New Zealand claimed the silver, throwing 69.69m.

Kaila Butler finished eighth after throwing 64.22m.

On the men’s side of hammer throw, Ethan Katzberg won silver with a powerful 76.36m throw. Nick Millet of England took first place by just a tenth of a second (76.43) and Alexandros Poursanidis of Cyprus slid into the third position after scoring 73.97. Adam Keenan (72.36) and Rowan Hamilton (67.76) finished fifth and ninth.

SILVER for CANADA! 🥈🇨🇦



Ethan Katzberg throws a massive 2 meter PB to claim silver in the hammer throw. 🔥



How about those Canadian hammer throwers, eh? 🔨 @cbcsports #B2022 pic.twitter.com/YI6goG3Yj6 — Anastasia Bucsis (@anastasure) August 6, 2022

Another notable athletics moment happened when Sarah Mickey set Commonwealth Games and new national record put of 7.71m in the F55 shot put.

Wrestling

29-year-old Justina Di Stasio added to Canada’s gold collection in the women’s 76-kilogram division. In the final match Di Stasio conquered Nigeria’s Hannah Rueben, 4-2.

Nishan Randhawa won gold in the 97 kg event. He defeated Nicolaas de Lange of South Africa (9-3) to take first place. In the men’s 57kg category, Darthe Capellan won bronze with a 2-12 victory over South Africa’s Jakobo Tanki Tau. Canada also took bronze in the 74 kg category. Jasmit Phulka beat Australia’s Cole Hawkins 11-1 in the bronze medal match.

Justina Di Stasio added to the @WrestlingCanada medal haul at #B2022 🇨🇦



Di Stasio won GOLD in a grueling bout with Hannah Rueben of Nigeria 🥇 pic.twitter.com/bPAweGMjvs — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2022

Diving

Margot Claure Erlam and Mia Vallée captured Team Canada’s first medal on Day 9. Vallée and Erlam won bronze in the women’s synchronized 3m springboard with a total of 297.00 points. They stood on the podium with Australia (316.53) and Malaysia (299.85) who placed first and second respectively. Caeli McKay and Celina Toth took fifth place.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Canada secured 4 medals in rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday.

Suzanna Shahbazian won silver on ball with a score of 29.050. Joe Ee NG from Malaysia (29.700) and Anna Sokolova from Cyprus (28.800) took first and third place. Carmel Kallemaa won silver (29.100) in the clubs event. She was edged out by Australian Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva (29.400). Izzah Binti Amzan of Malaysia completed the podium (28.600) in the bronze position.

Carmel Kallemaa added another medal to her haul, taking bronze (28.200) in the hoop event, just behind Anna Sokolova of Cyprus (28.300). Gemma Natasha Frizelle of Wales claimed gold (28.700). Kallemaa completed her hat-trick by winning bronze in ribbon (27.500). Malaysia’s Joe Ee NG (27.800) and Scotland’s Louise Christie (27.550) finished first and second.

🥉 #TEAMCANADA BRONZE 🥉



With a stunning performance in the hoop event, Carmel Kallemaa will claim a bronze medal for Team Canada.#WeCANB2022 | #B2022 | @gymcan1 pic.twitter.com/MdVCS1YtOk — Commonwealth Sport Canada (@CwthSportCAN) August 6, 2022

Beach Volleyball

Both the Team Canada men and women will play for the gold medal after two outstanding performances today.

In the women’s beach volleyball semi-finals, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan won 19-17 over New Zealand. After New Zealand took the win in a close first set, Humana-Paredes and Pavan made a comeback winning the next two.

Canada will play for GOLD 🇨🇦



Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan take a 19-17 win over New Zealand in the semifinal and will move on to play for gold in beach volleyball 🥇 🥈 pic.twitter.com/IeZqA162LD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2022

The men’s team, Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing played three competitive sets against England’s Javier and Joaquin Bello (15-21, 21-13, 15-7). Schachter and Dearing were able to conquer the Bello twins, and they will play for the gold medal.

Canada will play for beach volleyball GOLD at the Commonwealth Games 🇨🇦



Shcachter/Dearing defeat England to advance to the final at #B2022 pic.twitter.com/JQNgdIxDDD — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 6, 2022

Badminton

In Badminton, Michelle Li advances to the semi-finals after a 2-0 win over Rachael Darragh of Northern Ireland.

Boxing

Canada took home three bronze medals in boxing today.

Priyanka Dhillon achieved bronze medal in the women’s 48 kg, after falling to her opponent India’s Nitu Ghanghas in the semi-finals.

Olympian Wyatt Sanford received his bronze in the men’s 63.5 kg division, and Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh captured Canada’s third boxing bronze medal in the men’s 57 kg division.