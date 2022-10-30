THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Short track: A pair of gold medals for Dubois and Dion at World Cup in Montreal

Team Canada’s medal haul increased by four on the final day of the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup at the Maurice-Richard Arena in Montreal.

After grabbing a silver medal in the 1500m final on Saturday, Steven Dubois landed on the podium again on Sunday. He won gold in the men’s 500m A final after posted a time of 40.345 seconds on home soil.

What a race! @stevendubois3 wins gold at home in the men's 500m.pic.twitter.com/PqbxSkxjYa — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) October 30, 2022

South Korea’s Lee June-Seo (30.434s) finished with silver and Italy’s Pietro Sighel (40.719s) rounded out the podium with bronze. Fellow Canadian teammates Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Mathieu Pelletier also competed in the A final finishing in fourth and fifth respectfully.

In the women’s 500m A final, Danaé Blais finished just off the podium in fourth.

Next up was the 1000m (2) final. Pascal Dion took the top prize in 1 minute 23.530 seconds. Silver and bronze went to Korean skaters Kyung Hwan Hong (1:23.598) and Tae Sung Kim (1:24.561).

Pascal Dion of Canada reacts after winning the 1000-metre final race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating event in Montreal, Sunday, October 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In the men’s 5000m relay A final, Dion and Dubois teamed up with Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles to win bronze. The Canadian men clocked a time of 7:12.997 to finish behind Korea (7:01.850) and Kazakhstan (7:07.972).

On the women’s side, Canada finished with silver in the women’s 3000m relay A final. The team of Danaé Blais, Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak and Renee Marie Steenge posted a time of 4 minutes and 9.493 seconds. The Netherlands secured gold with a time of 4:09.217 and Italy bronze in 4:09.623.

Sunday concludes the ISU Speed Skating World Cup season opener on home ice. Canadian short track speed skaters will head to Salt Lake City on November 4 – 6 to compete at the second stop of the ISU World Cup Series.