Canada's Reece Howden crosses the finish line in the freestyle men's ski cross 1/8 finals during the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Reece Howden secures ski cross World Cup silver in Sweden

By Chloe Morrison

After almost a month break, ski cross racers are back in action at the World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Beijing 2022 Olympian Reece Howden raced his way to the podium on Saturday, winning the World Cup silver medal in the men’s grand final.

The only one to finish ahead of Howden was Sweden’s David Mobaerg, who secured the gold medal. Erik Mobaerg, also from Sweden, completed the podium with the bronze medal.

The Canadian is now first in World Cup ski cross standings with 381 points.

Jared Schmidt won the men’s small final for fifth place, while Kevin Drury finished sixth overall. Brady Leman finished in 10th position.

On the women’s side, two-time Olympic medallist Marielle Thompson finished fifth after winning the women’s small final. The race included two other Canadians, Tiana Gairns and Hannah Schmidt, who finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

