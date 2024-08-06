Day 12: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Team Canada rung in Day 11 with another gold medal, this time delivered by hammer thrower Camryn Rogers. Day 12 will see more action by Team Canada athletes, and more medal potential. Here’s what you don’t want to miss.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Athletics

Day 12 will see the inaugural Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay. Evan Dunfee and Olivia Lundman will represent Team Canada, trading off to complete four legs of a relay that add up to the marathon distance of 42.2 kilometres.The start gun will go off 7:30 a.m. local / 1:30 a.m. ET.

The morning session on the track will begin at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET and it is a busy day at Stade de France for Team Canada! Mariam Abdul-Rashid and Michelle Harrison will race in round one of the 100m hurdles. Mohammed Ahmed, Thomas Fafard, and Ben Flanagan will compete in the first round of the men’s 5000m. Reigning world champion Marco Arop will race in the first round of the men’s 800m. Kate Current, Lucia Stafford and Simone Plourde will compete in the women’s 1500m repechage.

The evening session will start at 6:15 p.m. local / 12:15 p.m. Alysha Newman will compete in the women’s pole vault final. Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney will race in the men’s 200m semifinal.

Jean-Simon Desgagnés will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Team Canada’s Jean-Simon Desgagnes competes in men’s 3000m steeplechase qualifiers at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Taekwondo

Day 12 is the first day of taekwondo at Paris 2024. Josipa Kafadar will start things off for Team Canada in the women’s -49kg round of 16 against Lena Stojkovic of Croatia at 9:33 a.m. / 3:33 a.m. ET. Competition will continue throughout the day with the podium decided in the evening.

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

It is time for another set of heats for Canada’s sprint paddlers, starting at 9:30 a.m. local / 3:30 a.m. ET. Michelle Russell and Riley Melanson will race in the women’s K-1 500m, while Connor Fitzpatrick will race in the men’s C-1 1000m.

Artistic Swimming

Team Canada’s artistic swimming squad of Scarlett Finn, Audrey Lamothe, Jonnie Newman, Raphaelle Plante, Kenzie Priddell, Claire Scheffel, Jacqueline Simoneau and Florence Tremblay will compete in the team acrobatic routine at 7:30 p.m. local /1:30 p.m. ET. This is the third and final routine to count towards the team event results. Canada is currently in sixth place.

Track Cycling

The day at the velodrome will begin with qualifying for the men’s sprint, which includes Tyler Rorke and Nick Wammes. The day will also include the 1/32, 1/16 and ⅛ finals for the men’s sprint.

Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell will compete in the first round of the women’s keirin.

The women’s and men’s team pursuit squads will also be in action. The women can finish no higher than fifth while the men will be racing for a top placement of seventh.

Beach Volleyball

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will play in a quarterfinal match at 5:00 p.m. local / 11:00 a.m. ET against Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva of Spain.

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson, left, and Melissa Humana-Paredes celebrate a point against Switzerland at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Golf

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will tee off in the first round of the women’s golf tournament. Henderson gets going at 10:11 a.m. local / 4:11 a.m. ET while Sharp follows at 12:28 p.m. local / 6:28 a.m. ET.

Sailing

After delays due to poor weather on Day 11, the ILCA 6 medal race featuring Canadian Sarah Douglas will now go off on Day 12. The day on the water will also see the next women’s kite races, with Team Canada’s Emily Bugeja sitting in 18th.

Diving

Margo Erlam will compete in the women’s 3m springboard preliminary round at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET.