Everything you need to know about Milano Cortina 2026

We are officially ONE YEAR OUT from the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. It’s time to get hyped!

A lot of information has been published on Olympic.ca about the upcoming Games—but in this article, we’ve gathered all of those links in one place.

Here’s everything you need to know about Milano Cortina 2026 to help keep you informed as Team Canada athletes continue their journey towards the Games that will officially open on February 6, 2026 and run for 16 days.

Where will the Games take place?

Italy will host the XXV Olympic Winter Games, primarily in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. This is the fourth time that Italy will host the Olympic Games, having previously hosted Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956 (winter), Rome 1960 (summer), and Turin 2006 (winter).

Events will take place across several regions of northern Italy. You can check out our venue guides to see where Team Canada will be competing:

Milano Cortina 2026 Venue Guide: Veneta

Milano Cortina 2026 Venue Guide: Trentino-Alto Adige

Milano Cortina 2026 Venue Guide: Lombardia

What sports will be contested at Milano Cortina 2026?

There are 16 sport disciplines that will be contested at Milano Cortina 2026:

Within these sport disciplines, there will be 116 events (details for each sport are in the links above). Ski mountaineering will make its Olympic debut as the newest addition to the Olympic programme.

READ: Ski Mountaineering 101: What you need to know about the new winter Olympic sport

Ema Chlepkova CAN in action during the Ski Mountaineering Mixed Relay event at Villars Winter Park. The Winter Youth Olympic Games, Lausanne, Switzerland, Tuesday 14 January 2020. Photo: OIS/Jed Leicester. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC.

How can Team Canada athletes qualify for Milano Cortina 2026?

Qualification pathways for each sport can look a little different, and can be a bit confusing. We’ve done our best to break down these pathways, including when qualification events are taking place and how many quota spots are available: Team Canada Qualification Pathways.

Who is qualified for Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026?

Approximately 2900 athletes will compete at the upcoming Games—but how many of them will rep the maple leaf? If you’re not as interested in the how, and just want to get to the who, make sure to keep tabs on this page: Team Canada Qualification Tracker for Milano Cortina 2026.

The tracker will be updated as more and more sports qualify quota spots for the Games. Athlete names will be added once they earn the nominations for those quota spots. Spoiler alert, as of right now, the only quotas that are locked in are for men’s and women’s hockey.

What is the plan for the 2026 Olympic torch relay?

The Olympic flame will begin its journey from Olympia, Greece on November 26, 2025 and arrive at San Siro Stadium on February 6, 2026 for the Opening Ceremony of Milano Cortina 2026. In between, the flame will travel throughout Italy, traversing 12,000 kilometres and crossing all 110 provinces, while passing between the hands of more than 10,000 torch bearers. Read up on some of the highlights from the plan for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic torch relay.

If you want to learn more about the history and tradition of the Olympic torch relay, check out our FAQ on the Olympic flame and Olympic torch relay.

What is the look and feel of Milano Cortina 2026?

The look and feel of Milano Cortina 2026 is all about vibes. These vibes are touchstone ideas that represent both Italian culture and the spirit of the Olympic Games, and include concepts like energy, passion, creativity, and style. The colours and designs will be featured across all Olympic venues, providing a visual connection.

Who are the mascots for Milano Cortina 2026?

Upping the cuteness factor at the Games will be the Milano Cortina 2026 mascots, Tina (Olympic mascot) and Milo (Paralympic mascot). The pair are a brother and sister duo of Italian stoats (we didn’t know what a stoat was until now either—think ferret!). They are joined by their six small flower friends, known as “the Flo.”

To get up to speed on all of the adorableness that is Tina and Milo, check out their backstory here: Meet Tina and Milo, the mascots for Milano Cortina 2026.

How do I buy tickets for Milano Cortina 2026?

Want to see Team Canada in person? While registration has closed for the draw that will determine ticket purchasing times in the first phase of sales, fear not. Open ticket sales will take place in April 2025. We’ve amalgamated everything that you need to know about ticket sales, including information about hospitality packages, here: How to buy tickets for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.