Team Canada undefeated at Men’s Hockey World Championship after beating Slovakia

By Ethan Diamandas

Team Canada dominated Slovakia 7-0 Saturday in its fifth round robin game of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden.

Canada surged to an early lead with first-period goals from Brandon Montour and Tyson Foerster, as pro-Canada fans at Avicii Arena had plenty to cheer about as their squad locked down its fifth consecutive win to maintain an undefeated record. Team Canada now boasts tournament wins over Slovakia, Slovenia, France, and Austria.

The squad locked the game down in the second frame with goals from Nathan MacKinnon and captain Sidney Crosby, who potted two goals, with his first coming on a beautiful feed from Macklin Celebrini. Crosby won “Player of the Game” for Canada, and goaltender Jordan Binnington stood tall in net, earning the shutout.

Slovakia was overwhelmed from puck drop, and Canada exploded for two more goals in the third, widening the margin.

With Canada’s dominance through five games, it’s clear this team is the solid favorite to win the gold medal. The hometown Swedes are also undefeated in Group A, while undefeated Czechia leads Group B.

Team Canada plays its next game versus Finland Sunday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

