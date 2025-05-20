FIBA - Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP - Kevin Light/COC

Weekend Roundup: Crosby shines for Canada at men’s hockey worlds, women’s 3×3 team back on the podium

Sidney Crosby keeps doing Sidney Crosby things for Team Canada at the world men’s hockey championship.

While that ongoing tournament is the last vestige of winter sport for many months, Canadian summer athletes are hitting their stride. In their first FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series appearance of 2025, Team Canada returned to the podium. There were also podiums this past weekend for Olympic medallists Andre De Grasse and Katie Vincent.

Read on for the news you might have missed over the holiday weekend.

Ice Hockey: Team Canada ready for quarterfinals at men’s worlds

Team Canada takes a 5-0-1-0 record into its last round robin game at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

On Saturday, Canada earned a 7-0 blowout win over Slovakia, maintaining its undefeated record through five games. Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and Brandon Montour led the charge, while Jordan Binnington earned a shutout.

Crosby, Canada’s 37-year-old captain, and 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini combined twice in a three-goal second period for the Canadians at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

“(Celebrini) holds on to the puck so well and plays with a lot of poise, and he gave me a nice tap in (goal) tonight,” said Crosby. “I am hoping I can have as much poise as (Macklin) and set him up for more goals at some point, but it has been a lot of fun to play with him. He makes me work hard in practice and in games, so I need to keep up with him.”

READ: Team Canada undefeated at Men’s Hockey World Championship after beating Slovakia

On Monday, Canada suffered its first loss of the tournament, falling to Finland in a shootout. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. The Finns then defeated the Canadians 2-1 in the shootout.

Team Canada will finish off the round robin on Tuesday against co-host Sweden, who lead Group A with a perfect 6-0-0-0 record.

Basketball: Team Canada earns silver at FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series

Team Canada’s 3×3 Women’s National Team was back in action for their first FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series stop of 2025 in Amsterdam. Paige Crozon and Katherine Plouffe—No. 2 and No. 3 in the FIBA Individual World Ranking—were joined by Champions Cup MVP Saicha Grant-Allen and Cassandra Brown.

The Canadian squad secured silver at after a hard-fought 20-11 loss to the Netherlands in the final. Canada kept things close in a low-scoring affair in which they led 10-9 with just 2:14 to go.

Canada advanced to the championship game with an impressive 21-13 victory over Poland in the semifinals.

Following Amsterdam, the team is scheduled to next compete at the Series stop in Ulaanbaatar in mid June. Edmonton will host the lone Canadian stop on the circuit in early August.

Athletics: Andre De Grasse finishes second in tight 200m at Golden Grand Prix

Andre De Grasse finished second in a close 200m final at the the World Athletics Continental Tour Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo on Sunday, stopping the clock in 20.29 seconds.

The Canadian was edged out by American Robert Gregory by 0.05 seconds. Japan’s Shota Iizuka took third place in 20.67.

De Grasse, who won Olympic gold in the 200m in 2021, is searching for his second win in the distance this season. The 30-year-old won the event at last month’s Florida Relays before finishing fourth in his Grand Slam Track debut earlier this month in Miami.

Canoe Sprint: Two medals for Canada at World Cup season opener

Olympic champion Katie Vincent finished fourth in the women’s C-1 200m at the first ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup of the season in Szeged, Hungary. She missed the podium by just 0.01, finishing in 49.93 seconds. Spain’s Viktoriia Yarchevska took the gold in 49.02. Vincent’s teammate and fellow Olympic finalist in the event, Sophia Jensen, finished ninth in Szeged.

Jensen also came close to the podium in the women’s C-2 500m, finishing fourth with Sloan MacKenzie, who had won Olympic bronze in the event with Vincent at Paris 2024. That race was won by Hungarians Agnes Anna Kiss and Bianka Nagy.

READ: Deja vu meets brand new: Team Canada paddlers share what went on behind the scenes at Paris 2024

Vincent did get onto the podium when she won the women’s C-1 500m, which is not part of the Olympic program. The crew of Jensen, MacKenzie, Zoe Wojtyk, and Jacy Grant won bronze in another non-Olympic program event, the women’s C-4 500m.

Triathlon: Two Canadians in Top 10 in Japan

Tyler Mislawchuk, with a time of 1:42:04, and fellow Canadian Charles Paquet, with a time of 1:42:51, finished sixth and 10th, respectively, in the men’s event of the World Triathlon Championship Series in Yokohama.

At the second stop of the elite triathlon circuit this season, Mislawchuk ended up 35 seconds back of a podium position after having one of the fastest runs of the day.

Road Cycling: Gee rides into top 20 at Giro d’Italia

After the first nine stages of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, Derek Gee was in the top-20 in the race for the Maglia Rosa. Gee first climbed to 20th place in the general classification at the end of the seventh stage in which he finished 12th.

The 27-year-old two-time Olympian has been designated as the lead rider for his pro team, Israel-Premier Tech. In his Giro debut in 2023, Gee memorably won the award for combativity after making breakaway attempts in seven stages, resulting in four runner-up finishes.