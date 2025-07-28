Swimming Canada

McIntosh and Harvey find podium in 200m IM at World Aquatics Championships

In her second final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, 18-year-old Summer McIntosh delivered her second gold medal of the meet, this time in the women’s 200m individual medley. McIntosh posted a time of 2:06.69.This achievement marks McIntosh’s 10th career medal from World Aquatics Championships, the most by any Canadian in swimming.

McIntosh claimed Canada’s first gold medal of this edition of the meet when she swam to victory in the women’s 400m freestyle on Sunday.

McIntosh led the race through the butterfly and backstroke, but was closely challenged by American Alex Walsh during the breaststroke leg before pulling away on the freestyle finish. Walsh took the silver medal (2:08.58), while the podium was rounded out by fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey (2:09.15). Harvey had to stave off a personal best performance by Chinese phenom Zidi Yu, appearing in the world championship final at only 12 years old. The achievement marks Harvey’s first individual long course medal at a World Aquatics Championship.

Summer McIntosh of Canada, right top, Alex Walsh of the United States, left, and Mio Narita of Japan, right bottom, compete in the women’s 200-meter individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

In the post-race media, McIntosh admitted to not being thrilled with the time she posted, which is off from the world record time she posted in the event at the Canadian Trials in June, where she swam 2:05.70. The 18-year-old took 0.42 of a second off the nearly 10-year-old mark that had been set by Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships.

McIntosh took gold in the 200m IM at Paris 2024, establishing a new Olympic record time of 2:06.56 along the way. At Paris 2024, American Kate Douglass took silver and Australian Kaylee McKeown took bronze.

It was a truly Canadian moment on the podium in Singapore, with McIntosh inviting Harvey up to share the top step of the podium for O Canada and the two swimmers sharing a laugh as McIntosh’s English rendition mixed with Harvey’s French.

The world championships continue in Singapore until to August 3. You can watch Team Canada compete on CBC. Canadians Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse will compete in the women’s 100m backstroke final on Tuesday morning.

