Petro-Canada’s FACE Program funding helps athletes and coaches along their journey to the Olympic Games

The road to the Olympic Games can be long, but programs like Petro-Canada’s Fuelling Athlete and Coaching Excellence (FACE) Program supports Canada’s Olympic hopefuls by providing funding at a pivotal stage in their sport journey. Since 1988, Petro-Canada’s FACE Program has provided over 14 million dollars in support of over 3,500 athletes and coaches when they need it most; when they are striving to represent Canada at the Olympic Games, but don’t yet qualify for government funding.

Each year Canada’s National Sport Organizations nominate coach and athlete pairings, and 55 pairs are selected and awarded a $10,000 FACE grant which is split evenly between the athlete and coach. FACE grants are often used for training, equipment, coach education, and travel expenses for competitions. Below are the stories of just a few of the FACE grant recipients from the FACE Class of 2025

Victor Lai and Cathy Chau (Badminton)

How would Victor Lai describe the first time he tried badminton as a child?

“I instantly fell in love,” he said.

And that love has lasted, and grown. At only 20-years-old, Lai has already made Canadian badminton history. His bronze medal at the 2025 BWF World Championships was Canada’s first ever world championship medal in badminton. Lai has big goals for upcoming major competitions, including the 2027 Pan Am Games, the 2026 BWF World Championships, and, of course, Los Angeles 2028.

For Lai, one of the biggest barriers is the cost of competition travel, with flights, accommodation and entry fees all adding up quickly, something that his FACE grant will help alleviate. His coach, Cathy Chau, also performs the role of manager, organizing travel schedules and logistics so that Lai can focus solely on his game. Chau played professionally herself for over 16 years, so she understands the pressures and challenges that come along with being an elite athlete.

Canada’s Victor Lai competes against Ruben Acha of Paraguay during the Junior Pan American Games Asunción 2025 on August 10 in Asuncion, Paraguay. Alex Reyes / Panam Sports Via Xpress Media

Lai and Chau have worked together for six years, during which time Lai has risen to be one of Canada’s brightest badminton talents, and the two have developed a close relationship.

Chau says that Lai’s improvement over the years has been nothing short of incredible, and that they have fostered a deep trust in one another over that time.

“I need my athlete to know he can count on me through the good and the bad,” Chau said of Lai.

“She really pushes me to be my best, and not only on-court, but also off-court,” Lai said in return.

Randy Polines and Kent Polines (Boxing)

Boxer Randy Polines is very close with his coach—who also happens to be his older brother.

“Me and my brother have a special bond. Seeing how he got to where he is pushes me every day,” Randy said. “Our relationship is everything to me. We have been through a lot in and out of the ring, so we know each other on a deeper connection.”

Polines started boxing at 12 and began competing at 14. At only 18-years-old, he became the number one ranked featherweight boxer in Canada and has his eyes steered towards Los Angeles 2028.

With most of his equipment handed down from Kent, a FACE grant will help the brothers elevate their training, as well as help Randy have the opportunity to gain more international fighting experience.

The younger Polines is already a two-time Canadian champ, but both brothers believe there is much more in store. The two share a motto, “Padayon,” which means “keep pushing” in their home language of Ilonggo.

“Every time we are going through any hardships or challenges, we think of that phrase to remember everything we have been through, and to keep pushing not only for ourselves, but for our people and family.”

Chloe Bryer and Adam Oldershaw (Canoe/Kayak Sprint)

Sprint kayaker Chloe Bryer just finished her first summer competing on the ICF World Cup circuit. She also debuted at the senior ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, and she’s just getting started.

Bryer has worked with coach Adam Oldershaw for five years, with Oldershaw describing her as “a coach’s dream to work with—receptive to feedback and attentive to changes.” And Oldershaw would know what it takes; he grew up surrounded by Olympians, including his grandfather, father, and brother, and himself competed at a high level. As a coach, he wants to continue to develop and grow alongside Bryer.

“I would like to complete the Advanced Coaching Diploma over the next year, a step I feel will help keep my coaching level in line with the level of performance Chloe is progressing to as a senior team member,” said Oldershaw.

Chloe Bryer races under the eyes of coach Adam Oldershaw.

Bryer’s portion of the FACE grant will go towards travel and accommodation for races and training camps to help continue her progress. But one of the best things about working with Oldershaw is the acceptance that progress isn’t always linear.

“One thing that Adam always reminds me when it comes to racing and training is that it is okay if not everything goes perfectly,” said Bryer.

Alec Henderson and Gabriel Leclerc (Freestyle Skiing)

From when he started skiing at age two, up to now at age 22, Alec Henderson has always loved the freedom of skiing, and the creativity of slopestyle/big air.

“That’s one of my favourite things [about the sport], you can be yourself,” said Henderson.

But as many of Canada’s winter sport athletes know, chasing snow to train on throughout the year is an expensive undertaking. Henderson is hoping to train in New Zealand and Switzerland using his FACE grant.

Along the way, he’ll be supported by his coach, Gabriel Leclerc, who has had a big impact on the young athlete.

“Gab truly cares about each and every one of his athletes. He wants us to succeed in all aspects of life, not just skiing,” said Henderson.

For Leclerc, truly caring about an athlete means that their long-term development, and overall well-being, are always the number one priority.

“I am not a fan of rushing for results and major events. This is a high risk sport, and it’s important to check boxes before moving up,” Leclerc explained. “The biggest limitation to progression is injury. In this optic, I want to make sure Alec stays healthy to have a long and stress-free sport career, and also a pain-free life post-career.”

Kendra Giesbrecht and Marie-Eve Boulianne (Alpine Skiing)

Kendra Giesbrecht and Marie-Eve Boulianne have only been working together for one season, but that season saw Giesbrecht win her first national championship in giant slalom. The pair have big goals for the FIS World Cup circuit, and eventually, the Olympic Games.

Giesbrecht credits Boulianne for being a big part of a breakthrough season.

“I wouldn’t have had the season I did without her,” said Giesbrecht. “She is honest and encourages me to be honest with myself about my progress. She comes up with new ways for me to improve, and is just as excited as I am when it works.”

Marie-Eve Boulianne coaches at Mont-Tremblant, QC, on April 17 2025. Photo: Gary Yee.

Giesbrecht will put her FACE grant towards training and travel, while Boulianne will focus on coaching development.

“For me as a coach, it is important that athletes feel free to express themselves and that they take accountability in their pursuit of excellence,” said Boulianne. “Kendra has the fire to ski fast and keep progressing.”

Isaiah Hamilton and Chris Skinner (Basketball)

Isaiah Hamilton got his first basketball net before he could walk. Now, his goal is to be as strong on the court as possible, as he has gotten his first taste of representing Canada at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup. His FACE grant will go towards strength and conditioning and skills training during the off-season.

Coaching from Chris Skinner has played a significant role in Hamilton’s development.

Chris Skinner coaches while Team Canada huddles up.

“We understand each other and have a tremendous amount of respect for each other,” said Hamilton. “He trusts me and that helps me make good decisions on the court.”

Zachari Moreau and Frédéric Touchette (Cross-Country Skiing)

He’s only 16-years-old and cross-country skier Zachari Moreau is already placing within the top 20 at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships. Next year he wants to hunt for a top 10 placement.

Moreau will use his FACE grant for a training camp in Silver Star, B.C., as well as some new equipment.

In addition to his mother, who is a retired Olympian, and his father, who is an equipment whiz, Moreau is supported by his coach, Frédéric Touchette, who was a national team member himself for seven years.

“It’s a relationship built on trust because over the years we’ve improved my technique, my racing experience, and the enjoyment of competition,” said Moreau.

Touchette feels the same.

“Zachari is highly motivated during the more challenging training sessions; he always seeks a challenge. I never have to convince him to complete a demanding workout,” he said of Moreau.

Petro-Canada’s FACE Class of 2025