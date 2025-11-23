FR
Canada captures trio of bronze medals at Short Track World Tour in Gdansk

By Ethan Diamandas

The Canadian Ice Maples kept up the strong momentum with a trio of bronze medal wins Sunday at the third stop of the ISU Short Track World Tour in Gdansk, Poland. Courtney Sarault placed third in the women’s 1500m finals, and veteran Steven Dubois won bronze in the 1000m event. Canada also added a medal in the 2000m mixed relay event.

The 25-year-old Sarault was Canada’s standout performer, whizzing through the track at Hala Olivia Arena with a time of 2:30.985 but ultimately falling short of the gold medal. Korean teammates Gilli Kim and Minjeong Choi won the gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s 1500m. Kim finished with a gold-medal time of 2:30.610.

A mainstay on Canada’s skating scene, Dubois dueled with Holland’s Jens Van ‘T Wout and Italy’s Pietro Sieghl for multiple laps, jockeying back and forth. In the end, the 28-year-old from Laval, Que., finished third with a time of 1:25.283. Van ‘T Wout won gold with 1:25.147.

The Ice Maples used a little teamwork in the 2000m mixed relay event, too. Sarault, Dubois, Florence Brunelle, and William Dandjinou combined to bring Canada a bronze finish (2:40.478) to round out the day at the World Tour in Poland.

The fourth stop on the ISU Short Track World Tour will take place in Dordrecht, Netherlands, from November 27 to 30.

