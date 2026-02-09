Megan Oldham captures ski slopestyle bronze at Milano Cortina 2026

Megan Oldham grabbed the bronze medal in women’s ski slopestyle on Monday at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

In the final, every athlete did three runs, but only their best score counted towards the final ranking. Oldham recorded a score of 76.46 in her third run. That came after she had a rough crash on the landing of her final jump in the second run. Oldham had posted a score of 69.76 on her first run, which already had her in third place.

In her third run, Oldham was smooth on the opening rail section, showing her great technical skiing. She then did back-to-back double cork 1260s and then finished off with clean 900 tail grab.

That put her on the podium behind gold medallist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland and silver medalist Eileen Gu of China.

Oldham just missed out on winning her first Olympic medal four years ago at Beijing 2022 when she finished fourth in big air. At those Games, she missed qualifying for the slopestyle final by one spot.

This is Canada’s first Olympic medal in women’s ski slopestyle since the event’s debut at Sochi 2014 where Dara Howell capture gold and Kim Lamarre took the bronze.

More to come.