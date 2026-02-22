Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada executes game plan but comes up just short of men’s hockey gold

Hockey can be a cruel game sometimes. Team Canada was reminded of that in the men’s hockey gold medal game.

Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini, Canada’s leading point producers throughout Milano Cortina 2026, both had breakaways but couldn’t beat United States goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Devon Toews redirected a pass in front only to be robbed by Hellebuyck’s stick. Nathan MacKinnon had an open net but hit the outside of the post.

Canada carried the play for the second half of the game—which included a lengthy five-on-three power play—with shots ending 42-28 in favour of the Canadians. But it simply wasn’t enough on this day as Jack Hughes scored in overtime to give the United States a 2-1 victory.

Team Canada’s Brad Marchand (63), Sidney Crosby (87), Drew Doughty (89), Mitch Marner (93) and Connor McDavid (97) react following their loss to Team USA in the gold medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

“It sucks right now,” said forward Tom Wilson. “We played a really solid game. We had plenty of opportunities to win. It was a great battle, obviously, a great hockey game, and it just sucks. We fell one goal short and can’t bring a gold medal home for our country. Not a good feeling right now.

“Sometimes you play well enough to win and it doesn’t work out that way. So, give them credit. They capitalized at the end and beat us, but you know, it hurts that we played a good game. We executed the game plan and played really well. Hockey is a funny sport. That’s why it’s such a crazy sport. But it sucks.”

This is the first Olympic men’s hockey gold for the Americans since Lake Placid 1980. The United States has been building towards getting back to the top of the podium for some time now, coming very close at Vancouver 2010 when they lost to Canada in overtime. They also lost in overtime to Canada in the championship game of last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament with National Hockey League players since Sochi 2014. At last year’s IIHF World Championship, the Americans won their first gold medal since 1960.

There have been so many close encounters between Canada and the United States in recent years that it seemed inevitable that, eventually, the Americans would come out with gold in one of them. Unfortunately for Team Canada, that’s just what happened at Milano Cortina 2026. It’s what makes rivalries so great—and Canada vs United States has become one of the best in the sport at all levels.

Team Canada’s Cale Makar (8) celebrates scoring a goal against the United States with teammates Devon Toews (7), Bo Horvat (14), Nick Suzuki (10) and Brandon Hagel (38) during the second period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

In the latest championship bout between the two, Matt Boldy scored six minutes in, cutting through the Canadian defense and beating goaltender Jordan Binnington. The United States was able to generate some other scoring chances, but they were few and far between compared to what Canada was producing. The Canadians tied the game on a Cale Makar goal in the second period, a frame where shots were 19-8 in favour of Canada.

In the third, Canada continued to press offensively, but they just couldn’t find their finish.

“I thought we played with great pace,” said Wilson. “We were dictating all over the ice and we had great legs. We were fast, physical. It’s one of those really fun games to be a part of until the end, obviously.

“I’m proud to be Canadian, proud to represent at the Olympics and proud to have best-on-best back at the Olympics.”

Forward Nick Suzuki, who scored a critical goal in the team’s quarterfinal win over Czechia, felt the team deserved a better result.

“I thought we carried most of the play,” said Suzuki. “They had a pretty good start but we just kept pushing and I thought we were on them. I don’t think they got many opportunities into that overtime.”

Team Canada’s Jordan Binnington (50) walks out to the ice for warmups prior to the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

One of the keys for the Americans: they were able to keep Canada’s big line of McDavid, Celebrini and MacKinnon off the score sheet, something no other team had been able to do. McDavid, who was Canada’s captain in the final two games due to an injury to Sidney Crosby, led the tournament in scoring with 13 points in six games.

“Pretty well I think,” Crosby said when asked about how McDavid performed as captain. “I think he’s a natural leader. Obviously I feel for the entire group, him included. The way he played, everything that he did. It’s just unfortunate we couldn’t find a way.”

McDavid was named the tournament’s most valuable player and best forward. He was also named to the media all-star team along with Celebrini and Makar. It was the first Olympic Games for all three—and for most of Team Canada. Only Crosby and defenseman Drew Doughty had previously appeared in Olympic action.

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid (97) looks on against team United States during the second period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

A number of key contributors for Team Canada at these Games could return for French Alps 2030. While this loss hurts, the Canadians know they’re heading home with some valuable experience gained.

“A lot of learning lessons for me just getting a taste of playing here and being in these big games and playing with these great players,” said Suzuki. “It’s been an honour for me and just trying to soak it all in, but it was a tough one today.”

This was Canada’s best result in Olympic men’s hockey since winning gold at Sochi 2014. Playing without NHLers, they finished sixth at Beijing 2022 and won bronze at PyeongChang 2018.