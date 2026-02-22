Team Canada wins men’s hockey silver at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada has captured silver at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Canada fell 2-1 in overtime to the United States in the championship game on Sunday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. It’s the first medal for Canada in men’s hockey since winning bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

Canada has now won 17 medals in Olympic men’s hockey, the most of any nation. This was the country’s best result since winning gold at Sochi 2014, which was the last tournament to include National Hockey League players.

Team Canada’s Cale Makar (8) celebrates scoring a goal against the United States during the second period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Both teams entered the gold medal game with 5-0 records. Canada defeated Czechia, Switzerland and France in the preliminary round, earning the No. 1 seed for the tournament’s playoff stage. In the quarterfinals, Canada trailed Czechia late in the third period and forced overtime with a Nick Suzuki goal that came with 3:27 remaining in regulation time. Mitch Marner scored in overtime to send Canada to the semifinals.

In the semis, Canada trailed Finland 2-0 in the second period but rallied for three unanswered goals to earn the win and a spot in the gold medal game. Nathan MacKinnon netted the game-winner on a power play with 35.2 seconds left in the third period.

The United States, meanwhile, defeated Latvia, Denmark and Germany in the preliminary round but needed overtime to beat Sweden in the quarterfinals. In the semis, the US easily defeated Slovakia to advance to the gold medal game–their first since Vancouver 2010.

In that Vancouver 2010 championship game, Canada defeated the United States 3-2 on the strength of an overtime goal from Sidney Crosby. The three-time Olympian was not in Canada’s lineup for Sunday’s gold medal game after suffering an injury in the quarterfinals. In place of Crosby, Sam Bennett was once again inserted into the lineup while Connor McDavid was Canada’s captain. Defenseman Josh Morrissey remained out.

Team Canada’s Nathan MacKinnon (29) plays the puck against United States’ Auston Matthews (34) during the first period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Matt Boldy opened the scoring six minutes into the first period, ending the early momentum Canada had built with some physical play. Boldy split through the Canadian defense and slid the puck past Jordan Binnington to give the Americans an early 1-0 lead.

The United States went to the game’s first power play with 2:57 remaining in the first but the Canadian penalty kill was able to hold them to just one shot. Shots were 8-8 in the opening frame.

Canada had a strong start to the second period, carrying the play in the offensive zone and forcing American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to make a couple of quality stops. Near the midway mark of the period, McDavid had a breakaway but couldn’t jam the puck past the pad of Hellebuyck.

Canada went to the power play at 9:27 and then Charlie McAvoy hooked up Cale Makar, making it a five-on-three advantage for 93 seconds. The Americans produced a strong penalty kill, not allowing the Canadians to get quality looks.

At even strength, the Canadians continued to press in the offensive zone. With 1:44 remaining in the period, Canada broke through when Makar skated into the circle and wired a wrist shot over Hellebuyck’s pad to make it 1-1.

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid (97) skates against United States’ Jake Sanderson (85) during the second period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Brock Faber nearly restored the United States’ lead late in the frame, firing a point shot that went off two posts but stayed out.

Devon Toews had a great chance to put Canada in the lead early in the third when he redirected a pass in front only to be denied by the paddle of Hellebuyck. A few minutes later, Macklin Celebrini had a breakaway but was stopped as well.

Near the midway point of the third, Canada’s top line nearly converted when Celebrini found MacKinnon at the side of the net, only to fire a shot off the outside of the post.

The United States went to a four-minute power play with 6:34 remaining when Bennett hit Jack Hughes with a high stick. But with 3:23 left in the period, Hughes took a high sticking penalty himself, creating some four-on-four play for 49 seconds and then a Canadian power play. Canada generated some chances on the abbreviated man advantage but could not connect.

In three-on-three overtime, Hughes scored just 1:41 in, capturing the United States the gold medal. It’s the first men’s hockey gold medal for the Americans since Lake Placid 1980.

In Saturday’s bronze medal game, Finland defeated Slovakia 6-1.