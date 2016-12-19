Photo: (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

With the holiday break just around the corner, Team Canada started wrapping up 2016 in winning fashion.

From gold medals to a first-ever World Cup podium appearance, here’s how they fared.

Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross

Read: Thompson wins third ski cross gold of the season in Austria

Top 4 from today and 10000 fans! Fun day of racing in Austria. Couldn't be happier with another win! Onto the next set of races in Italy 👍 #CrossAlpsTour 📸@fisfreestyle A photo posted by Marielle Thompson (@bigairmar) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:57am PST

Olympic champion Marielle Thompson won her third FIS World Cup gold on Friday in Montafon. Having only missed the podium once in four stops this season, the Canadian has a comfortable lead in the overall World Cup ranking.

Snowboard – Big Air

Read: Parrot and Toutant dominate Copper Mountain big air

Starting the season on a great way and also ending the year on a good note! 1st place!😃🙏🏻 #WorldCup #snowboarding #bigair @nobaday_sports A photo posted by Max Parrot (@maxparrot) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:25am PST

Canadian snowboarders continued to dominate the slopes this weekend at the World Cup event at Copper Mountain. After sweeping the slopestyle podium last weekend at Dew Tour, Max Parrot and Sébastien Toutant claimed the top spots in Colorado finishing 1-2 in big air.

Speed Skating – Short Track

Read: Short track team has biggest medal haul of the season

Read: Five medal Saturday for Canadian short trackers in South Korea

GOLD and SILVER!!! What a way to end my trip in Asia and the test event here in #gangneung #shorttrack #speedskating #gold #silver 🏅🏅 A photo posted by Charles Hamelin (@charleshamelin) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:46am PST

Canadians won nine medals at the ISU short track World Cup that doubled as an Olympic test event. This was the team’s largest haul of the season, clinching one gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Charles Hamelin led the way winning the men’s 1000m, sharing the podium with Charle Cournoyer who finished third.

Bobsleigh

Read: Canada wins four bobsleigh medals in Lake Placid

A season’s first had Canada on the IBSF World Cup podium in each bobsleigh event in Lake Placid. The nation’s impressive weekend began with a double podium two-man, Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden grabbed silver, followed by Chris Spring and Lascelles Brown. In women’s Kaillie Humphries and Cynthia Appiah claimed bronze, before Spring piloted Canada’s four-man team to its final third place finish.

Skeleton

Read: Rahneva slides to her first-ever World Cup podium

Mirela Rahneva made her first-ever IBSF World Cup podium, sliding to a bronze medal on Saturday. This was the World Cup rookie’s second race on the season, after she made her debut at the opener in Whistler.

Luge

Read: Gough stands on third straight luge World Cup podium

Alex Gough’s FIL World Cup podium streak continued on the circuit’s third stop in Park City. The three-time Olympian’s bronze medal marked her 24th World Cup podium appearance. Gough slid to a bronze at the season’s opening in Lake Placid, before winning gold at home in Whistler.

Alpine Skiing – Super G

Read: Guay back on World Cup podium in Val Gardena super-G

Erik Guay climbed the World Cup podium for the first time this season, clinching a super-G bronze. The Canadian has a history of success in Italy, having won six of the 24 World Cup medals in Val Gardena.