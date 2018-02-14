Each day Olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 15, Day 6 of PyeongChang 2018.

These events will be broadcast or live-streamed by CBC.

Alpine skiing

After being pushed back a few days, some of the alpine skiing events will be going ahead.

The first run for women’s giant slalom will take place Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST. Candace Crawford and Valérie Grenier will represent Canada. They will also participate in the second and final run held at 11:45 p.m.

The medal event for men’s downhill is also on the schedule at 9:30 p.m. EST. Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Benjamin Thomsen, Dustin Cook, and Broderick Thompson will be representing Canada.

Biathlon

Early Thursday morning, at 3:15 a.m. EST, the women’s 15km individual will go ahead with Sarah Beaudry, Rosanna Crawford, Emma Lunder, and Julia Ransom.

Later in the morning, at 6:20 a.m., the men will compete in their 20km individual event. Up to four out of Scott Gow, Brendan Green, Nathan Smith, Macx Davies, and Christian Gow will be participating.

Cross-country skiing

Cross-country skiing will continue with the women’s 10km free. On Thursday morning at 1:30 a.m. EST (10:30 p.m. PST), Emily Nishikawa, Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne and Anne-Marie Comeau will compete for Canada.

Curling

Women’s curling starts on the schedule with round robin matches. On Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. EST, Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will face off against the Republic of Korea in their first game. They will then proceed to face Sweden in their second round robin match at 6:05 a.m. EST, Thursday morning.

After winning their first two round robin matches, the men’s curling team will continue with their third match. On Thursday morning at 12:05 a.m. EST (9:05 p.m. PST), Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert will face off against Norway.

Figure skating

The pairs event concludes Wednesday night with the free program. At 8:38 p.m. EST Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will perform, followed by Julianne Séguin and Charlie Bilodeau at 9:19 p.m., and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford at 11:05 p.m.

Freestyle skiing

Women’s aerials will be holding their qualification round on Thursday morning. At 6:00 a.m. EST, Catrine Lavallée will be representing Canada.

Ice hockey

Day 6 is the first day where both men and women’s ice hockey will hold games.

At 10:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night, women’s hockey will play their highly looked forward to match against the United States.

At 7:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, the men’s team will play their first game against Switzerland. PyeongChang 2018 is the first Games since Lillehammer 1994 that has not allowed current NHL players to participate.

Long track speed skating

At 6:00 a.m. EST on Thursday morning, long track speed skating will continue with the men’s 10,000m. Ted-Jan Bloemen and Jordan Belchos will be skating for Canada. Bloemen won silver for Canada in the 5000m a few days ago, and is the current world record holder for both the 5000m and 10,000m distances.

Luge

At 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday morning, the mixed team relay will be taking place. Alex Gough, Samuel Edney, Tristan Walker, and Justin Snith will be sliding for Team Canada. Gough just won bronze in the women’s single, leading Canada to their first-ever luge medal.

Skeleton

Skeleton begins its action on Wednesday night. At 8:00 p.m. EST, the first men’s run will take place, with Canadian skeleton athletes Kevin Boyer, Dave Greszczyszyn, and Barrett Martineau. They will also participate in the second run at 9:20 p.m. All three are Olympic rookies.

Snowboard

All of the men’s snowboard cross events for Team Canada will take place over Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Eliot Grondin, Chris Robanske, and Kevin Hill will race in the seeding round beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the 1/8 final at 11:30 p.m., the quarterfinal at 12:04 a.m., the semifinal at 12:25 a.m., and the final at 12:41 a.m. Grondin is one of the two youngest Canadian athletes in PyeongChang, competing at the age of 16 years old.