Each day Olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 15, Day 6 of PyeongChang 2018.

Alpine skiing

Candace Crawford of Canada skis during the women’s World Cup downhill ski race at Lake Louise, Alta., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

After being pushed back a few days, some of the alpine skiing events will be going ahead.

The first run for women’s giant slalom will take place Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. EST. Candace Crawford  and Valérie Grenier will represent Canada. They will also participate in the second and final run held at 11:45 p.m.

The medal event for men’s downhill is also on the schedule at 9:30 p.m. EST. Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Benjamin Thomsen, Dustin Cook, and Broderick Thompson will be representing Canada.

Biathlon

Team Canada Julia Ransom PyeongChang 2018

Julia Ransom competes during the Women’s Biathlon 7.5km Sprint at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre on February 10(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Early Thursday morning, at 3:15 a.m. EST, the women’s 15km individual will go ahead with Sarah BeaudryRosanna CrawfordEmma Lunder, and Julia Ransom.

Later in the morning, at 6:20 a.m., the men will compete in their 20km individual event. Up to four out of Scott Gow, Brendan Green, Nathan Smith, Macx Davies, and Christian Gow will be participating.

Cross-country skiing

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 10: Emily Nishikawa races in the Ladies Cross Country Skiing 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Cross-country skiing will continue with the women’s 10km free. On Thursday morning at 1:30 a.m. EST (10:30 p.m. PST), Emily Nishikawa, Dahria Beatty, Cendrine Browne and Anne-Marie Comeau will compete for Canada.

Curling

Canada skip Kevin Koe follows his front end of second Brent Laing (left) and lead Ben Hebert after delivering his stone during his draw one match against Italy at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb.14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ HO-WCF/Curling Canada/Michael Burns MANDATORY CREDIT

Women’s curling starts on the schedule with round robin matches. On Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. EST, Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle will face off against the Republic of Korea in their first game. They will then proceed to face Sweden in their second round robin match at 6:05 a.m. EST, Thursday morning.

After winning their first two round robin matches, the men’s curling team will continue with their third match. On Thursday morning at 12:05 a.m. EST (9:05 p.m. PST), Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert will face off against Norway. 

Figure skating

Kirsten Moore Towers Michael Marinaro Team Canada PyeongChang 2018

Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro compete in the pairs skating short program at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC Ð Jason Ransom

The pairs event concludes Wednesday night with the free program. At 8:38 p.m. EST Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro will perform, followed by Julianne Séguin and Charlie Bilodeau at 9:19 p.m., and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford at 11:05 p.m.

Freestyle skiing

Catrine Lavallee of Canada competes during the ladies’ aerials World Cup freestyle skiing event in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Jan 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

Women’s aerials will be holding their qualification round on Thursday morning. At 6:00 a.m. EST, Catrine Lavallée will be representing Canada.

Ice hockey

Team Canada hockey Brigette Lacquette Marie-Philip Poulin PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada in women’s hockey after scoring a goal against Finland during a game at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on February 13, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Day 6 is the first day where both men and women’s ice hockey will hold games.

At 10:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night, women’s hockey will play their highly looked forward to match against the United States.

At 7:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, the men’s team will play their first game against Switzerland. PyeongChang 2018 is the first Games since Lillehammer 1994 that has not allowed current NHL players to participate.

Long track speed skating

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Ted Jan Bloemen

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada competes during the Men’s 5000m Speed Skating event on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Oval on February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

At 6:00 a.m. EST on Thursday morning, long track speed skating will continue with the men’s 10,000m. Ted-Jan Bloemen and Jordan Belchos will be skating for Canada. Bloemen won silver for Canada in the 5000m a few days ago, and is the current world record holder for both the 5000m and 10,000m distances.

Luge

Alex Gough of Canada competes in heat two of women’s single luge during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Monday, February 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

At 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday morning, the mixed team relay will be taking place. Alex GoughSamuel EdneyTristan Walker, and Justin Snith will be sliding for Team Canada. Gough just won bronze in the women’s single, leading Canada to their first-ever luge medal.

Skeleton

Team Canada - Greszczyszyn begins a run

Team Canada’s Dave Greszczyszyn begins a run at the 2017 IBSF World Cup stop at the Whistler Sliding Centre (Photo: Guy Fattal)

Skeleton begins its action on Wednesday night. At 8:00 p.m. EST, the first men’s run will take place, with Canadian skeleton athletes Kevin Boyer, Dave Greszczyszyn, and Barrett Martineau. They will also participate in the second run at 9:20 p.m. All three are Olympic rookies.

Snowboard

Chris Robanske goes for a pass during Sochi 2014 competition. (Photo: Canadian Press)

All of the men’s snowboard cross events for Team Canada will take place over Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Eliot Grondin, Chris Robanske, and Kevin Hill will race in the seeding round beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST. Depending on their results, they may also compete in the 1/8 final at 11:30 p.m., the quarterfinal at 12:04 a.m., the semifinal at 12:25 a.m., and the final at 12:41 a.m. Grondin is one of the two youngest Canadian athletes in PyeongChang, competing at the age of 16 years old.

