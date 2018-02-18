Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 19, Day 10 of PyeongChang 2018 .

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Bobsleigh

Men’s 2-man competition finishes Monday morning. At 6:15 a.m. EST, the following pairs will compete in the third run: Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz, Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown, and Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden. They will also compete in the fourth and final run at 8:00 a.m.

Curling

At 7:05 p.m. EST on Sunday evening, Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will face off against Japan.

Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy play a game on Monday morning at 12:05 a.m. EST against the United States (9:05 p.m. PST on Sunday night).

Figure skating

Figure skating’s mixed ice dance begins on Sunday night with the short dance. At 10:23 p.m. EST, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will skate, followed by Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje at 10:29 p.m., and Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 11:11 p.m. Virtue and Moir recently won gold in the figure skating team event in PyeongChang.

Freestyle skiing

The women’s halfpipe qualification round begins at 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. Roz Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe will be representing Canada.

Ice hockey

The women’s hockey team has made it to the semifinals! They will face off against the Olympic Athletes from Russia at 7:10 a.m. EST on Monday morning.

Long track speed skating

At 6:00 a.m. EST on Monday morning, three out of Ivanie Blondin, Kali Christ, Josie Morrison, Keri Morrison, and Isabelle Weidemann will skate in the team pursuit.

Following them at 6:53 a.m. are Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, Laurent Dubreuil, and Gilmore Junio who will race in the men’s 500m.

Snowboard

Big air is making its Olympic debut as an event on Sunday night! At 7:30 p.m. EST, Laurie Blouin, Brooke Voigt, and Spencer O’Brien will be the first Canadian women to compete in this event at the Games. Blouin won silver earlier at PyeongChang 2018 in slopestyle snowboard.