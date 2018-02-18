Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening on February 19, Day 10 of PyeongChang 2018.

These events will be broadcast or live streamed by CBC.

Bobsleigh

Team Canada Alex Kopacz Justin Kripps PyeongChang 2018

Alexander Kopacz and Justin Kripps of Canada during bobsleigh competition at PyeongChang 2018 on February 17, 2018. (Photo by Jason Ransom/COC)

Men’s 2-man competition finishes Monday morning. At 6:15 a.m. EST, the following pairs will compete in the third run: Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz, Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown, and Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden. They will also compete in the fourth and final run at 8:00 a.m.

Curling

Canada’s skip Kevin Koe throws a stone during a men’s curling match against at Switzerland the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

At 7:05 p.m. EST on Sunday evening, Rachel Homan, Lisa Weagle, Emma Miskew and Joanne Courtney will face off against Japan.

Kevin Koe, Ben Hebert, Brent Laing and Marc Kennedy play a game on Monday morning at 12:05 a.m. EST against the United States (9:05 p.m. PST on Sunday night).

Figure skating

Team Canada Tessa Virtue Scott Moir PyeongChang 2018 team event

Team Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate in the Team Event at PyeongChang 2018, Sunday, February 11, 2018. COC Photo by Stephen Hosier

Figure skating’s mixed ice dance begins on Sunday night with the short dance. At 10:23 p.m. EST, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier will skate, followed by Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje at 10:29 p.m., and Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at 11:11 p.m. Virtue and Moir recently won gold in the figure skating team event in PyeongChang.

Freestyle skiing

Roz Groenewoud competing at Sochi 2014.

The women’s halfpipe qualification round begins at 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. Roz Groenewoud and Cassie Sharpe will be representing Canada.

Ice hockey

Team Canada women's hockey PyeongChang 2018

Team Canada defeats Team USA in a preliminary round matchup at PyeongChang 2018, Thursday, February 15, 2018. COC Photo by Stephen Hosier

The women’s hockey team has made it to the semifinals! They will face off against the Olympic Athletes from Russia at 7:10 a.m. EST on Monday morning.

Long track speed skating

Team Canada Ivanie Blondin PyeongChang 2018 5000m

Team Canada’s Ivanie Blondin competes in the women’s 5000m at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Korea, Friday, February 16, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – COC – Jason Ransom

At 6:00 a.m. EST on Monday morning, three out of Ivanie Blondin, Kali Christ, Josie Morrison, Keri Morrison, and Isabelle Weidemann will skate in the team pursuit.

Following them at 6:53 a.m. are Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, Laurent Dubreuil, and Gilmore Junio who will race in the men’s 500m.

Snowboard

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Laurie Blouin Snowboard slopestyle silver

Team Canada’s Laurie Blouin wins the silver medal in the Ladies’ Slopestyle Snowboard Final during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea on February 12, 2018. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/COC)

Big air is making its Olympic debut as an event on Sunday night! At 7:30 p.m. EST, Laurie Blouin, Brooke Voigt, and Spencer O’Brien will be the first Canadian women to compete in this event at the Games. Blouin won silver earlier at PyeongChang 2018 in slopestyle snowboard.

Read Full Story

Related:

Alex Kopacz
Cam Stones
Nick Poloniato
Lascelles Brown
Ben Coakwell
Brooke Voigt

Trending:

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Medal Count
Canada drops third straight game in women’s curling
Duhamel & Radford in podium contention after pairs short program
Figure skaters win Team Canada’s first gold of PyeongChang 2018
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir – Flagbearers for PyeongChang 2018
Lawes, Morris make history with gold medal in mixed doubles curling