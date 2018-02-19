For a sixth straight Olympic Winter Games, Team Canada will play in the women’s ice hockey gold medal game.

Canada will face the rival United States in Wednesday’s final after defeating the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) 5-0 in Monday’s semifinal at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. The US, meanwhile, advanced to the final with a 5-0 semifinal victory over Finland.

RELATED: Canadian women end preliminary round with win over rival Americans

Team Canada Olympic Athletes from Russia Women's Ice Hockey PyeongChang 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 19: Canada forward Natalie Spooner (24) controls the puck away from Olympic Athlete from Russia forward Yekaterina Smolina (88) during the women’s ice hockey semifinal at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Feb. 19, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

The Canadians will be looking for a record setting fifth straight gold medal. Wednesday’s final will be the fifth time Canada and the US have played for gold in women’s ice hockey at the Olympic Games. Canada has won four of those meetings, with their only loss coming at Nagano 1998.

In Monday’s semifinal, Jennifer Wakefield scored twice while Marie-Philip PoulinEmily Clark and Rebecca Johnston added singles. Shannon Szabados made 14 saves in the shutout win.

Canada once again opened the scoring early. Just 1:50 into the first period, Natalie Spooner was behind the net and fired a pass in front, finding Wakefield who beat OAR goaltender Valeria Tarakanova upstairs.

RELATED: Team Canada defeats Finland for second women’s hockey win

Team Canada Olympic Athletes from Russia Women's Ice Hockey PyeongChang 2018

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 19: Canada forward Jennifer Wakefield (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring the first goal of the semifinal game between Canada and the Olympic Athletes from Russia at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on Feb. 19, 2018. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

Poulin gave Canada a 2-0 lead at 3:10 of the second period, firing a backhand shot from inside the circle through some traffic and past Tarakanova.

Canada wasted no time doubling their lead early in the third period. At 1:59, Wakefield scored her second of the game, finding some open space as the OAR netminder hugged the post. 31 seconds later, the puck was thrown in front where Clark grabbed it and scored, quickly making it 4-0.

On a power play at 14:08, Johnston scored on a scramble to make it a 5-0 final.

Team Canada, now a perfect 4-0 at PyeongChang 2018, has won 24 straight games at the Olympics. Their last loss was in the gold medal game at Nagano 1998.

Read Full Story

Related:

Mélodie Daoust
Ice Hockey
Emily Clark
Kevin Poulin
Brigette Lacquette
Renata Fast

Trending:

Team Canada PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Medal Count
Canada drops third straight game in women’s curling
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir – Flagbearers for PyeongChang 2018
Figure skaters win Team Canada’s first gold of PyeongChang 2018
Duhamel & Radford in podium contention after pairs short program
Lawes, Morris make history with gold medal in mixed doubles curling