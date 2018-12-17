Mikaël Kingsbury continues to dominate, Isabelle Weidemann set a new personal best and Team Canada won medals all over the world.

Check out Team Canada’s results from the weekend.

Freestyle Skiing – moguls

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury claims 51st World Cup victory

READ: Kingsbury lands at top of dual moguls podium for 52nd World Cup win

Felt like sh*t for the past 24h🤮 lost 6 pounds.. but managed to keep my energy for the right moment! 🥇 at the World Cup in Thaiwoo, China 🇨🇳 #WhatADay #Gold pic.twitter.com/N9kDGtu9dj — Mikael Kingsbury (@MikaelKingsbury) December 15, 2018

Mikaël Kingsbury continues to dominate the moguls hill. Just days after winning the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year, Kingsbury won his 51st and 52nd World Cup titles in Thaiwoo, China. These wins are even more impressive considering Kingsbury was battling gastroenteritis and lost 6lbs overnight.

Freestyle Skiing – superpipe

READ: Double podium in women’s ski superpipe at Dew Tour

Another big day for the Canadians! Rachael Karker takes her first @DewTour win 🥇 with @CassieSharpe behind her in 2nd! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jhTBRIba1r — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) December 14, 2018

Rachael Karker and Cassie Sharpe shared the women’s ski superpipe podium at the Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colorado on Friday. Karker qualified in seventh place but scored 87.33 points on a huge third run to take gold. Sharpe, the ski halfpipe Olympic champion, won silver following her first World Cup medal of the season last weekend.

Freestyle Skiing – slopestyle

READ: Evan McEachran wins Dew Tour slopestyle skiing title

Stellar performance by the man of the hour @EvanMcEachran who wins @DewTour for the first time in his career 💥 What a show! pic.twitter.com/BylkN5fQMa — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) December 15, 2018

Evan McEachran won his first-career Dew Tour title on Friday in men’s slopestyle skiing. McEachran was in third place after his first run on the jumps section, but a huge score of 94.67 on the final rails section landed him on top of the podium.

Speed Skating

READ: Weidemann wins 3000m silver, sets personal best at Heerenveen

La Canadienne Isabelle Weidemann (@i_weidemann) a remporté l'argent au 3000 m de la Coupe du monde de Heerenveen. Revoyez la fin de son duel avec sa compatriote Ivanie Blondin (@IvanieB), qui a terminé 6e.@SSC_PVC @ISU_Speed #patinagedevitesse #speedskating #ISU pic.twitter.com/15i4Sr2R4T — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) December 16, 2018

Isabelle Weidemann set a personal best in the 3000m race on her way to winning silver at the long track World Cup in the Netherlands. Her time of 4:01.29 put her just behind Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands (3:59.419).

Track Cycling

Congratulations to #TeamCanada's Allison Beveridge on winning bronze in omnium at the track Cycling World Cup in London! 🚴‍♀️🥉🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/f447VwhgEq — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) December 15, 2018

Team Canada’s track cycling team was in London, England this weekend for three days of World Cup races. Allison Beveridge claimed bronze in omnium on Saturday.

Archery

NEWS. Crispin Duenas beats Brady Ellison in Rome with nine perfect 10s #archery 🇮🇹🏆🏹🎯 https://t.co/YZeyBO9fvU pic.twitter.com/3PCdRUpL9y — World Archery (@worldarchery) December 17, 2018

Crispin Duenas won the men’s title at the 2018 Roma Archery Trophy, the third stage of the 2019 Indoor Archery World Series. Duenas scored nine perfect tens on his way to beating three-time Olympic medallist, Brady Ellison, of the United States for gold.