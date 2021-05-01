Riendeau and Zsombor-Murray plunge to Tokyo 2020 qualification

Vincent Riendeau and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have qualified for Tokyo 2020 in the men’s 10m synchro platform event after winning bronze at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.

Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu claimed silver in the 3m synchro springboard event.

Men's 10m Synchro FINAL

🇬🇧Thomas Daley and Matthew Lee are World Cup champion!

🥈🇲🇽

🥉🇨🇦



On Saturday, the Canadian duo finished the 10m synchro platform competition with a total of 393.81 points. Great Britain’s Thomas Daley and Matthew Lee took top spot with 453.60 points, followed by Mexico’s Randal Willars Valdez and Ivan Garcia Navarro with silver and 405.69 points.

“I’m relieved we could get the spot for the Olympics. It was a little surprising we were able to get on the podium but this experience gave us confidence. I’ll try to keep working hard”. Vincent Riendeau told FINA.

On the women’s side, Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver in the synchronized 3m springboard event with 289.98 points. The pair previously locked in their spot to Tokyo 2020 at the 2019 FINA World Championships where they secured a silver medal.

The Canadians were joined on the podium by China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani who took top prize (317.16) and the Italian team of Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani finished with the bronze medal (283.77).

This is the first international competition for Canadian divers in over a year and a half. This week of diving competition is the final qualification and test event for the Olympic Games. With eight finals scheduled, the FINA World Cup continues through May 6.

On Sunday Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay will be competing in the women’s 10m synchro platform, followed by Philippe Gagné and Thomas Ciprick in the men’s 3m synchro springboard event. Stay tuned for more Canadian diving results!