A mid shot of Marco Arop running during a race. His right arm is bent and behind him, his left arm is in front, by his chest.Photo: Mark Blinch
Photo: Mark Blinch

Marco Arop wins 800m gold at Diamond League in Lausanne

By Agnes Wong

Marco Arop ran to his second 800m victory in less than a week at the Diamond League stop in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday. The Tokyo 2020 Olympian led for the majority of the race, holding off Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir near the end of the race.

Arop crossed the finish line with a time of 1 minute and 44.50 seconds, followed by Kenyans Korir and Ferguson Rotich. Rotich won the 800m silver medal at Tokyo 2020.

Sprinter Aaron Brown finished just off the podium in the 200m, finishing in fourth place.

Also competing was Mohammed Ahmed, who finished ninth in the 3000m race.

The next stop on the Diamond League circuit is on Saturday in Paris, France. Competing are Arop, Brown, Gabriela Debues-Stafford, Matthew Hughes, and Kate Van Buskirk.

