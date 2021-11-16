THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-COC/Vaughn Ridley

Get into the ski-son with Team Canada ski cross athletes

For Training Tuesdays, we’re curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from athletes. Check out the others here.

Whether with or without snow, Team Canada ski cross athletes train hard all year round. It could be at the gym, at indoor ski facilities or, when lucky, in the best snow conditions they could ask for.

Let’s take a look at how Team Canada’s ski cross athletes are overcoming obstacles and training for upcoming competitions.

1. Make it look easy!

What is it like to train as ski cross athletes? This should give you an idea. Watch as Brittany Phelan makes downhill training look smooth and easy! With just a couple of weeks ’til the first World Cup of the season, the PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist has spent some time on the slopes in Switzerland.

2. Back to basics

Even as an elite athlete, it’s important to go back to the training the basics, especially when you’re coming back from a season off after a major injury. That’s what Phelan’s doing here:

3. Make training fun

Who said training wasn’t fun? Definitely not Kris Mahler. Watch as he enjoys time spent training on the snow with other Alpine Canada athletes.

4. Train through obstacles

PyeongChang 2018 Olympic champion Brady Leman is back for the 2021-22 season. Leman has overcome many injuries to get where he is today.

In the spring of 2020, he suffered serious injuries while mountain biking. Despite staying off his feet for a few months, Leman completed rehab, dryland training, and then eased back into training on snow for a 2020-21 season that was cut short by a knee injury. In February 2021, Leman had a podium in his sights at the World Cup in Bakuriani, Georgia but he crashed on the second to last jump. Now feeling fit and strong, Leman is looking to add to his 28 career World Cup podiums as he takes on the upcoming season.

5. Forget the skis

A day off from skiing is not a day off from putting in work. Espresso, mountain goats, hiking, and endless breathtaking views! What could be better?

Jared Schmidt and Reece Howden climbed way above the ski hills in Saas-Fee, Switzerland at the Mischabelhütten. This is the third-highest SAC hut in Switzerland, situated 3340m above sea level. The pair hiked 1800m of elevation gain in under 5.5 km. Would you want to try this?

6. No winter, no problem!

Who said you need winter to ski on snow? Check out this unusual place to train — an indoor ski hill! After a summer of training on land, Kevin Drury is back on snow and preparing for the upcoming season after his last one was cut short by a broken leg in December 2020.

In his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Drury advanced to the Big Final in men’s ski cross, placing fourth overall. Drury has 12 career World Cup podiums.

7. Smile through the pain!

Courtney Hoffos knows the importance of training off snow. She has been spending a lot of time in the gym to strengthen her ankle and knee after suffering an injury in Russia last season. A little more patience is required before she can join her team back on the snow.

8. Take to the course

India Sherret is excited to be back on the ski cross course and we are excited to watch her compete! Sherret broke through for her first World Cup podium in January 2018 when she finished third in Idre Fjall, Sweden. She went on to make her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018.

Follow Team Canada’s ski cross athletes as they prepare for the upcoming season and many aim for Beijing 2022.