Blondin golden again, Dubreuil skates to personal best at World Cup

Ivanie Blondin earned a second straight gold medal after winning the mass start event on Sunday at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City.

After winning gold in team pursuit the day before, Blondin stood on the podium alone after a powerful final sprint to earn gold.

She finished with a time of 8:31.87, just edging out Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands (8:31.88). Sofie Karoline Haugen of Norway rounded out the podium with a time of 8:32.26.

Blondin was named the Canadian champion in the mass start event during the Canadian Long Track Championships in October.

On the men’s side, Laurent Dubreuil took home his second bronze in Salt Lake, both of which came in the 500m.

After setting a personal best in Friday’s race, Dubreuil broke that mark again on Sunday. His time of 35.053 was just a flash short of Jeremy Wotherspoon’s Canadian record of 34.03. He was 0.05 seconds off of Wataru Morishige of Japan who claimed gold.

🚨Medal Alert🚨@Dubreuil92 strikes again with 🥉in the 500#2.

He is now 6 in 6 and dangerously close (34.053) to Jeremy Wotherspoon's Canadian record (34.03)@CBCOlympics @RC_Sports @TeamCanada @Equipe_Canada @PatinVitesseQc pic.twitter.com/Z8fqWmYeJf — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) December 5, 2021

Alex Boisvert-LaCroix finished 5th in the 500m with a time of 34.41, while Gilmore Junio earned 9th place with a time of 34.56.