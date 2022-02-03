Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada athletes show how they’re preparing for competition at Beijing 2022

While the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games may not have their Opening Ceremony until Friday, Team Canada athletes have already started to shift their focus and give fans an inside look at how they’re preparing for competition.

Team Canada’s bobsleigh crews hit the track at the Yanqing Sliding Centre to get familiar with all the curves ahead of the competition in week two. This behind-the-scenes view gave fans a first glimpse of the sleds they will be using that pays homage to the Royal Canadian Navy and its vessels.

Isabelle Weidemann, Maddison Pearman, Alexa Scott, Valérie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin of Team Canada’s long track speed skating team got to test the ice during their training session at the National Speed Skating Oval.

Isabelle Weidemann, Maddison Pearman, Alexa Scott, Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin during a training session with coach Remmelt Eldering at the National Speed Skating Oval during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China on January 29, 2022. (Photo: DaveHolland/Canadian Sport Institute Calgary)

Riding high after a double podium at PyeongChang 2018 and ending an 86-year Olympic medal drought for Canada in the process, Ted-Jan Bloemen also took his first practice laps around the Ice Ribbon.

Team Canada long track speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen takes part in a training session before the start of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday, February 02, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Tristan Walker hit the gym to put in some work ahead of his first doubles luge training run on Sunday with partner Justin Snith.

Getting the chance to see what challenges lie ahead of them, members of Team Canada’s luge team went hands-on at the Yanqing Sliding Centre during their pre-sliding track walk.

Canada’s luge team does the pre-sliding track walk at the Yanqing Sliding Centre during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China on January 31, 2022. (Photo: DaveHolland/Canadian Sport Institute Calgary)

PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle silver medalist Laurie Blouin caught some air during her first day of practice as she looks to reach the podium once again.

Max Parrot, who took home silver in the slopestyle at PyeongChang 2018, made the most of his training session as well as he aims for a second straight podium apperance.

Team Canada snowboarder Max Parrot takes part in a training session during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Monday, February 03, 2022. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada women’s hockey team stayed loose before action with what else other than a game of spikeball in their official warmup room.

Earning his first career World Cup podium in December 2021 after placing third in the super-G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Brodrick Thompson prepares for what he hopes to be a strong showing at Beijing following his Olympic debut at PyeongChang. He was 11th-fastest in the first downhill training run.

Fresh off a practice run, Olympic newcomer Sofiane Gagnon posed for the camera ahead of her debut in women’s moguls.

Team Canada figure skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier complete a training session and look to put forth another impressive showing after placing eighth at PyeongChang 2018.

