Kristian Wiild / Patinage de vitesse Canada

Bronze medal for Ivanie Blondin at the second World Cup of the season



Ivanie Blondin took third place in the women’s mass start event Friday on the first day of the World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

The Canadian completed 16 laps of the 400m oval in 8 minutes 48.57 seconds. She was overtaken at the finish line by only 0.02 seconds by Marijke Groenewoud from the Netherlands. Irene Schouten won gold with an impressive lead of 18.21 seconds.

Canadian Valérie Maltais finished fifth in the race 0.69 seconds behind Blondin.

Canada's Ivanie Blondin is back on the podium 🇨🇦🙌



After winning gold last week in the women's mass start at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Norway, Blondin claims bronze in Heerenveen, Netherlands following a close finish at the line pic.twitter.com/mk3IFhS5CM — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) November 18, 2022

READ: Blondin and Dubreuil are back on the podium at the Long Track Speed Skating World Cup in Stavanger

Last Sunday, at the first World Cup of the season in Stavanger, Norway, Blondin won the gold medal in the mass start and also earned the highest step of the podium in the women’s team pursuit event alongside her teammates Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann.

Silver medallist at Beijing 2022, Blondin was also second in the 2021-2022 World Cup standings at this event.

READ: Long track: Team Canada golden in team pursuit, Dubreuil wins 500m silver

In the men’s mass start, Connor Howe , bronze medallist in the 1500m last weekend, finished fifth in the event 0.27 seconds out from the bronze medal.

READ: Howe et Weidemann sur le podium à la Coupe du monde de patinage de vitesse longue piste à Stavanger

The Long Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup will continue on Saturday and Sunday in Heerenveen. Canadian skaters will then have the chance to skate in front of Canadian fans at the third World Cup of the season which will take place in Calgary from December 9-11.