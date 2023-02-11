(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois win 1000m gold at Dordrecht World Cup

Canadian speed skaters raced to four medals on Saturday at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Kim Boutin was the first Canadian to win a medal, claiming gold with a time of 1:29.807 in the women’s 1000m final. She was followed by American Kristen Santos-Griswold in second (1:29.864) and Xandra Velzeboer (1:29.968) in third. Teammate Danae Blais finished just off the podium in fourth position after posting 1:30.668.

On the men’s side, Steven Dubois matched Boutin’s golden result. His time of 1:24.532 secured him the gold medal in the 1000m. Right behind Dubois was teammate Pascal Dion with a time of 1:24.659 for second. Latvia’s Roberts Kruzbergs (1:24.682) rounded out the podium with bronze.

In the 2000m mixed relay final, the team of William Dandjinou, Rikki Doak, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Courtney Sarault finished with the silver medal. They skated a combined time of 2:38.898 to finish ahead of Poland (2:39.858). The Netherlands topped the podium with a time of 2:38.811.

In other notable results, Sarault finished the women’s 1500m final in fourth place.

Competition continues through Sunday with the 500m, 1500m (2), and relay finals. This is the final weekend of the ISU World Cup Short Track season. On Sunday, the first ever ISU Short Track Crystal Globe trophies will be awarded to the best overall male and female skaters.