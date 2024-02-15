THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Weidemann wins 3000m silver at World Single Distances Championships in Calgary

Isabelle Weidemann put Canada on the podium in the very first event of the 2024 ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships in Calgary.

Skating in the fourth pairing of the women’s 3000m at the Olympic Oval, Weidemann put down a time of 3 minutes 58.01 seconds. That stood up through five more pairings until Dutch star Irene Schouten was almost a second faster. In the final pairing with another Canadian, Valérie Maltais, Schouten recorded a time of 3:57.10 to take the gold medal and bump Weidemann to the second step of the podium. Schouten is the reigning Olympic champion in all of the long distance events — 3000m, 5000m, and the mass start.

Czech legend Martina Sablikova won her 25th career medal at the World Single Distances Championships, taking the bronze in 3:58.33. All of those medals have come in the 3000m and 5000m events. Ivanie Blondin finished in sixth place in 4:03.14 while Maltais ended up in 10th place in 4:06.17.

This is Weidemann’s fourth career medal at the World Single Distances Championships, but her first in an individual event. She owns a medal of each colour in the team pursuit. Weidemann won Olympic bronze in the 3000m at Beijing 2022 where she was Canada’s first medallist of those Games. She went on to win silver in the 5000m.

Weidemann came into these worlds without having reached the podium in any individual World Cup races this season. She had opted out of two World Cup stops in December to focus her energy on preparing for these world championships — a decision that clearly paid off.

Weidemann, Blondin, and Maltais will be back on the ice on Friday for the team pursuit. The trio are the reigning world and Olympic champions. That session will also include the men’s 500m in which Laurent Dubreuil will aim for the podium. The women’s 5000m will be one of the final events at the worlds on Sunday.