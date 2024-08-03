FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Jessie Fleming reacts to a missed scoring chance against Germany.AP Photo/Julio Cortez
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Improbable journey in women’s soccer ends with heartbreak for Canada

By Daniel Squizzato

Sometimes in sport, a team gets more than they deserve; other times, it’s less. For Team Canada women’s soccer team on Day 8 at Paris 2024, it was definitely the latter.

Despite dominating most of Saturday’s quarterfinal against Germany, Canada came up short in the penalty shootout. It means that, for the first time since Beijing 2008, Canada will leave the Olympics without a medal in women’s soccer.

But for the team that won gold at Tokyo 2020, even making the quarterfinals was a massive achievement. A drone-flying controversy early on in Paris led to head coach Bev Priestman’s suspension and a six-point deduction for the team.

That meant the team needed to win all three group stage games to have any chance at the quarterfinals. And by keeping their focus squarely on what they could control, that’s precisely what the team did.

“Our team has done an incredible job just shutting out the noise,” said Janine Beckie. “Our staff has been absolutely incredible, open, available, whatever we needed, they’re working 24 hours a day.”

Team Canada poses for a photo prior to the match against Germany.
Canada players pose for a photo ahead of a women’s quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Beckie entered the quarterfinal as a halftime substitute, after what appeared to be an injury to captain Jessie Fleming. Though Germany held the advantage for much of the first half, the addition of Beckie, Adriana Leon, Evelyne Viens and Cloé Lacasse turned the tide in Canada’s favour.

Though Canada poured on the attacking pressure, they couldn’t find a goal through the standard 90 minutes or 30 minutes of extra time. That left them at the mercy of soccer’s most soul-sapping lottery, the penalty shootout.

And while the team prevailed twice on penalties in Tokyo, including in the gold medal game, it wasn’t to be in Paris. Beckie and midfielder Quinn converted theirs, but Germany would win 4-2.

“Super proud of the performance,” said interim head coach Andy Spence. “The momentum that the players brought on was great; unfortunately, we couldn’t quite get over the line.”

Ashley Lawrence battles for the ball against Germany.
Germany’s Felicitas Rauch fights for the ball with Canada’s Ashley Lawrence during a women’s quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

In the emotional aftermath of the match, Spence—thrust into a role he wouldn’t have expected—had only positives to offer.

“All I could say for them was how immensely proud I was of everyone, players and staff,” said Spence. “Ultimately, these moments can either make you or break you, and I think with this team, it’s absolutely going to make them.”

While veterans such as Beckie and Fleming provided leadership throughout the tournament, there were also breakout performances from players who could play important roles for Canada moving forward.

Viens, in her second Olympics, staked her claim as a massive part of Canada’s attack. Gabrielle Carle, also a two-time Olympian, stepped up after being a last-minute addition to the main roster.

READ: Defying all odds, Canada’s players march on in women’s soccer

And a pair of Olympic rookies, 21-year-old Jade Rose and 20-year-old Simi Awujo, firmly entrenched themselves as difference makers in the years to come.

Where will they fit in? And how will this team look as they look to get back onto the podium at Los Angeles 2028?

“I’m sure people will have questions moving forward,” said Beckie. “We just have to keep taking it one step at a time, switch off and then regroup.”

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Quinn

Quinn made their Olympic debut at Rio 2016 where they helped Canada win the bronze medal. They competed at their…

Jade Rose

Jade Rose earned her first cap with the senior national team in a February 2021 match against Argentina at the...

Sabrina D’Angelo

Sabrina D’Angelo made her debut in the Canadian youth program as a 14-year-old in 2007. The following year, she was...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Football (Soccer)

A soccer game features two teams, each with 11 players on the field from a total roster of 18 players.…

Basketball

Basketball was invented by Canadian professor James Naismith at Springfield College in Massachusetts in December 1891. It didn’t take long…

Rugby

Although variations of rugby have existed since the Middle Ages, the first international match, played between Scotland and England, was…

View all sports