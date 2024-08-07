Day 13: What to watch with Team Canada at Paris 2024

Will it be a lucky Day 13 for Team Canada at Paris 2024? With just a few days remaining in the Games, here’s a look at the athletes who will be in action.Will it be a lucky Day 13 for Team Canada at Paris 2024? With just a few days remaining in the Games, here’s a look at the athletes who will be in action.

Team Canada Athletes Competing Today

Beach Volleyball

Team Canada’s beach volleyball duo of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will take on the Swiss team of Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner in one semifinal of the women’s tournament. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson’s position marks the furthest a Canadian duo has advanced in women’s Olympic beach volleyball. The match will begin at 5:00 p.m. local time / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson celebrate their win in the women’s beach volleyball quarterfinals at Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Leah Hennel/COC)

Weightlifting

Team Canada’s Opening Ceremony flag bearer Maude Charron will compete in the women’s 59kg class. Charron is the reigning Olympic champion in the 64kg event, which was subsequently removed from the Olympic programme, compelling Charron to drop down a weight class. Competition will begin at 3:00 p.m. local / 9:00 a.m. ET.

Maude Charron of Canada competes in the women’s 59kg weightlifting category during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Taekwondo

Taekwondo athlete Skylar Park will take on Dominika Hronova of of Czechia in the women’s -57kg round of 16. Her first match will take place at 9:09 a.m. / 3:09 a.m. ET. Competition will continue throughout the day, with the podium decided in the evening session, which begins at 7:30 p.m. local / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Paris 2024 Competition Schedule

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

Sophia Jensen and Katie Vincent will compete in the women’s C-1 200m heats to kick off the day’s competition at 10:30 a.m. local / 4:30 a.m. ET .

Courtney Stott, Natalie Davison, Riley Melanson and Toshka Besharah-Hrebacka will compete in the semifinal of the women’s K-4 500m.

Nicholas Matveev, Pierre-Luc Poulin, Laurent Lavigne and Simon McTavish will race in the men’s K-4 500m semifinals.

Both of those big boats will aim to advance to the finals that start at 1:40 p.m. local / 7:40 a.m. ET.

Golf

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp will tee off for their second round at Le Golf National. Sharp enters the second day of play tied for seventh, while Henderson is tied for 30th.

Alena Sharp – SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, FRANCE – AUGUST 07: Alena Sharp of Team Canada tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Le Golf National on August 7, 2024 (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/IGF)

Wrestling

Hannah Taylor will take on Tsugumi Sakurai in the women’s freestyle 57kg 1/8 final. Alex Moore will face Magomed Ramazanov of Bulgaria in the men’s freestyle 86kg 1/8 final, with both athletes seeking to advance in competition throughout the day.

Athletics

The morning session on the track begins at 10:00 a.m. local / 4:00 a.m. ET. Canada already has two gold medals from throwing events at Paris 2024 thanks to Camryn Rogers and Ethan Katzberg. On Day 13, Team Canada shot putter Sarah Mitton will get things going in the women’s shot put qualification.

Michelle Harrison will take on the women’s 100m hurdles repechage. Team Canada’s women’s 4x100m relay team will compete in the first round, as will the men’s 4x100m relay squad.

In the evening session, Savannah Sutherland will race in the final of the women’s 400m hurdles.

Track Cycling

Dylan Bibic will compete in the four races that comprise the men’s omnium, starting with the scratch race at 5:00 p.m. local / 11:00 a.m. ET and finishing with the points race at 7:27 p.m. local / 1:27 p.m. ET.

Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest are in the quarterfinals of the women’s keirin at 5:18 p.m. local / 11:18 a.m. ET, aiming to advance to the semifinals and final later in the day.

Open Water Swimming

Emma Finlin will race in the women’s 10km marathon in the Seine starting at 7:30 a.m. local / 1:30 a.m. ET.

Water Polo

Team Canada will play Italy in a women’s classification match at 1:00 p.m. local / 7:00 a.m. ET. The classification round will decide 5th-8th place.