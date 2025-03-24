Rudi Garmisch/@fisfreestyle-AP Photo/Lee Jin-man-AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Weekend Roundup: Team Homan, Mikaël Kingsbury, and Sarah Mitton are all world champions again

It was another busy world championship weekend for Team Canada athletes.

Team Homan accomplished two missions: successfully defending their world title and qualifying Canada for Milano Cortina 2026 in women’s curling.

Mikaël Kingsbury won his fourth straight world title in dual moguls while Sarah Mitton became a back-to-back world indoor champion in shot put. There was also a world record set by race walker Evan Dunfee and Liam Brearley earned a historic world title in snowboard slopestyle.

Here are the highlights behind the headlines.

Curling: Team Homan wins second straight world title

Team Canada successfully defended gold at the World Women’s Curling Championship, earning a 7-3 victory over Switzerland in the final. With back-to-back world titles, Canada is the top-ranked qualifier for next year’s women’s Olympic tournament.

In a game that was a repeat of last year’s final, Team Homan distanced themselves from their opponent with a steal of two points in the eighth end to go up 6-3. Another stolen point in the ninth end led to handshakes as the Swiss conceded.

Team Homan—skip Rachel Homan, vice-skip Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes, and alternate Rachelle Browne—are the first Canadian team to win two consecutive women’s world titles since Sandra Schmirler‘s team in 1993 and 1994.

To get to the gold medal game, Team Homan had to go through a qualification game to advance to the semifinals. They dispatched Scotland 10-4 in eight ends after putting up four points in the second end and three more points in the fourth end to blow it open early. They then defeated South Korea 6-5 in an extra end. Those had been the only two teams to defeat Canada during the round robin.

Athletics: Mitton defends world indoor shot put title, world record for Dunfee

Sarah Mitton retained her women’s shot put gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China on Friday. On her final attempt, the 28-year-old threw 20.48 metres, the third-farthest mark of her career behind the Canadian record 20.68m she has achieved both indoors and outdoors.

Mitton’s second and fourth throws, measuring 20.36m and 20.15m, would have been enough for her to win the indoor world title for the second straight year. Jessica Schilder of the Netherlands (20.07m) took silver ahead of bronze medallist Chase Jackson (20.06m) of the United States.

“I’m really happy with how it turned out today,” said Mitton, who has modified her throwing technique in the hopes of getting even more distance. “There’s really nothing I can do to stop them from throwing far. And honestly, today was really fun, because everybody threw well. We had three girls over 20 metres, multiple 20-metre throws. So that makes it better—when you win when everyone’s on top of their game.

“I try not to focus too much on what they’re doing. What works for me is focusing on the circle; showing little girls out there what we can do is a big part of me stepping into my role model era. Five years ago, I never thought I’d be here.”

Meanwhile, at the World Athletics Race Walking Gold meeting in Dudince, Slovakia, Evan Dunfee broke the world record in the men’s 35km race walk on Saturday. The 34-year Canadian clocked 2:21:40 to knock seven seconds off the previous mark set in October.

Dunfee improved on his personal best time in the event by more than three minutes. The 35km race walk is not on the Olympic program, but is included at the World Athletics Championships, where it replaced the 50km race walk, the event in which Dunfee won Olympic bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Freestyle Skiing: Kingsbury wins ninth career world title

On the first weekend of the 2025 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Engadin, Switzerland, Mikaël Kingsbury took his fourth straight gold medal in dual moguls. It is his ninth career world title and 15th career medal at the world championships. It followed his silver medal in moguls two days earlier.

It was the third medal for Canada on Friday at the worlds. In women’s ski cross, Courtney Hoffos won her first career world championship medal, finishing second in the women’s big final. Megan Oldham won her fourth career world championship medal, taking bronze in women’s ski slopestyle.

Snowboard: Brearley wins historic world title

Liam Brearley put down a clean second run at the 2025 FIS Snowboard World Championships to win gold in men’s snowboard slopestyle on Friday. The 22-year-old is Canada’s first ever world champion in the event. Teammate Cameron Spalding, this year’s Crystal Globe winner, finished sixth in the final.

