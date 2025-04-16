We Are All Team Canada

You don’t have to be an Olympian or a Paralympian to be part of Team Canada.

We are all Team Canada. All 41 million of us who call this great country home.

The athletes who represent Canada on the world’s biggest sports stages inspire us in so many ways. Their efforts and achievements create a celebration of national unity and pride.

A new collaborative campaign from the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee aims to do the same.

At this time of global uncertainty, it’s important for all Canadians to remember the role sport plays in our lives and the power it has to bring us all together.

Whether you were cheering wildly when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal at Vancouver 2010, were enthralled by Summer McIntosh’s peerless excellence in the pool at Paris 2024, were spellbound by Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir as they made magic on ice at PyeongChang 2018, or were wowed by Chantal Petitclerc’s record-setting wheelchair racing career, you were certainly not alone.

Those are just a few of the memorable moments in Canadian sporting history that have been spotlighted in the We Are All Team Canada campaign.

So take a moment and remember the chills that come while watching athletes belt out “O Canada” on the podium, the jubilation that is felt when we see their dreams come true.

It’s a unique power of sport.

And it’s time to celebrate everything that makes us uniquely Canadian.

Keep up to date on everything you need to know about the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, including the competition schedule. Read up on how Team Canada athletes can qualify and track the sports in which Team Canada has earned Olympic quota spots.