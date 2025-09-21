AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

World championship silver for Team Canada in men’s 4x100m relay

Team Canada is back on the world championship podium in the men’s 4x100m relay.

On the final day of competition at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, the lauded quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse came away with the silver medal in a season best time of 37.55 seconds. On a rainy night, that was just 0.07 off the national record they set in 2022.

The United States captured the gold medal in a world leading time of 37.29 seconds while the Netherlands took the bronze in a national record 37.81 seconds.

As fans have become used to seeing, the Canadians had clean exchanges throughout the final and were running almost equal with the Americans, who have not always had the same success passing the baton. But on the anchor leg, reigning Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles powered through for the victory ahead of De Grasse.

United States’ Noah Lyles anchors the team to gold in the men’s 4 X 100 meters relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The Canadian foursome have been consistent podium contenders over the last few years, with the crowning achievement being their Olympic gold medal last summer at Paris 2024. That had followed their gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2022.

They were silver medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in the same stadium as this year’s world championships. They were also on the podium at the World Athletics Relays in 2024 and 2025. Brown, Rodney, and De Grasse won Olympic bronze together at Rio 2016 after their world championship bronze in 2015, kicking off a decade of excellence.

This is the sixth career world championship medal for De Grasse and the fourth for Brown, who also won a relay bronze in 2013. Rodney now has three world championship medals while Blake has two.

Also on Sunday, a day after setting a national record in the heats, Sade McCreath, Jacqueline Madogo, Marie-Éloise Leclair, and Audrey Leduc finished seventh in the final of the women’s 4x100m relay.

Canada finishes off the world championships with five medals. Evan Dunfee won gold in the very first event, the men’s 35km race walk, becoming Canada’s first ever world champion race walker. Then the hammer throwers took over the top of the podium, with Camryn Rogers and Ethan Katzberg both winning their second straight world titles. Marco Arop added a bronze medal in the men’s 800m.