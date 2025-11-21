Leah Hennel/COC

Women’s hockey icon Marie-Philip Poulin reflects on the road to Milano Cortina 2026

When it comes to women’s hockey, one name always comes up: Marie-Philip Poulin.

An icon on and off the ice, Poulin has already competed in four Olympic Games. She is the first hockey player to score a goal in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games.

At just 18, she represented Canada at the Vancouver 2010, scoring five goals and two assists, earning a spot on the Media All-Star team. At Sochi 2014, she was Canada’s top scorer with three goals and two assists. She also helped Canada win silver at PyeongChang 2018, before shining at Beijing 2022, finishing the tournament with 17 points and a third gold medal.

Since her last Olympic appearance, women’s hockey has evolved tremendously. Four years ago, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) didn’t exist. Today, they have the privilege of training year round, raising the level of play even further. This progress promises even more competitive hockey on the road towards Milano Cortina 2026.

Olympic.ca spoke with Poulin about her Olympic memories, the evolution of women’s hockey, and what it means for her to proudly wear the maple leaf for her fifth Olympic Games.

Can you describe the feeling of wearing a Team Canada jersey?

MPP: Wearing a Team Canada jersey is a privilege. It’s an honour. I can’t believe I’m going to my fifth Olympic Games, so it’s really special for me.

How are you different at your fifth Olympics compared to your first?

MPP: Staying in the moment is really what I’ve learned over the years. Time flies, it goes fast, so you really have to enjoy it and stay present.

What is your most memorable moment from Beijing 2022?

MPP: Honestly, what stands out the most is seeing the 2018 team lose the gold medal and having the resilience and determination to come back as number one. We set several records with this team, and we were very close. It wasn’t always easy with [restrictions due to] COVID, but it was amazing to do it with a smile and have fun throughout. These were truly special Olympic Games, and we were very close as a team.

Everyone says your team got closer in 2022. Any behind-the-scenes stories?

MPP: During COVID, there were so many Zoom calls, and we had to find different ways to connect as a team. I think that really helped bring us closer. It was also very different with the masks we had to wear, which was stressful, so all of that really strengthened our team chemistry and spirit. Before the game against Russia, we waited an hour to find out if we were going to play, so we started dancing beforehand. Moments like that will always stay in our memory.”

What makes Canadian fans so special?

MPP: They are super excited, they love to watch and cheer. You can feel their enthusiasm through their eyes, even through the screen. It’s also the pride of representing Canada and feeling that they’re behind us, so it’s always really exciting.”

Other than hockey, which sport are you most excited to follow at Milano Cortina 2026?

MPP: I love the Olympics, it’s so exciting! All sports are fun, but I would really say watching Mikaël Kingsbury perform is going to be super cool!

How do you think the PWHL season will impact the Olympics?

MPP: It really raises the level of play; being able to play against and with the best is very important. I think the product on the ice will be even better. It’s also really exciting to see the enthusiasm for women’s hockey. Before, it was only every four years, but now people know where we play and what we do, so I think it’s really exciting.”

Did you ever imagine having your own Barbie? How does that feel?

MPP: No, I never would have thought that! It’s still funny to see, but I think it really shows the evolution of the sport in general. Yes, it’s hockey, but seeing all the possibilities a little girl can have playing with Barbies is remarkable. I feel very privileged to be part of this amazing project.

The Tims x Barbie x PWHL dolls are a special collaboration between Barbie, Tim Hortons, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Designed to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams and play hockey, each doll sold at participating Tim Hortons locations contributes to the Grindstone Award Foundation, which supports female hockey players facing financial barriers.

Marie-Philip Poulin was chosen as one of the two dolls, alongside her teammate Sarah Nurse. Both were recognized in 2020 as Barbie role models for breaking barriers for women in hockey and paving the way on the ice.

If hockey had a song for every individual goal, what would yours be?

MPP: “It’s All Coming Back to Me” by Céline Dion.

Can you tell us about your nickname “Captain Clutch”?

MPP: I don’t know why or how it started, I don’t know why it stuck, and I don’t even know who came up with it. It’s not my favourite nickname, but I love being called “Pou.”