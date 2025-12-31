25 men’s hockey players nominated to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026

25 players will aim to return Team Canada to the Olympic podium in men’s hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

National Hockey League players are back for these Games, giving Canada a star-studded squad that will look to recapture the gold medal won at both Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014. The last two Olympic Games were played without NHL players and saw Canada finish sixth at Beijing 2022 after winning bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

While Canada’s roster has a wealth of NHL and international experience, just two players have previously participated in an Olympic Winter Games: 38-year-old forward Sidney Crosby, who scored the golden goal in Vancouver and captained Canada in Sochi, and 36-year-old defenseman Drew Doughty, who was also part of the 2010 and 2014 teams.

Crosby is one of just a few active members of the Triple Gold Club, an elite list of players who have won a Stanley Cup title along with Olympic and IIHF World Championship gold medals. Doughty is just missing a world championship gold—he won a silver in 2009—to join the club.

Canada’s Sidney Crosby celebrates his game winning goal with Scott Niedermayer and Drew Doughty during overtime period men’s ice hockey gold medal final at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Crosby, who has five goals and five assists in 13 career Olympic games, was among the first six players named to Team Canada in June, joining Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart. All six were part of the Canadian squad that won the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

“I am honoured to be selected to Canada’s men’s hockey team together with so many great players and people, and I am excited to again have the opportunity to represent Canada in February and compete for a gold medal,” said Crosby. “We know how much pride comes with wearing the maple leaf, and our team understands the passion that comes with Olympic hockey. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete with Team Canada at the Olympics.”

McDavid had a team high three goals and two assists at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which included the overtime winner in the championship game. MacKinnon, meanwhile, had four goals in four tournament games while Reinhart had four assists. McDavid and MacKinnon, two of the fastest players in the sport, have been at or near the top of the NHL scoring race for much of the season.

Canada’s forward group is loaded with recent Stanley Cup winners and NHL playoff experience. One player without that experience—yet—is 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini, who is in his second season with the San Jose Sharks. The first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Celebrini has been amongst the NHL points leaders all season. This will be his second stint with Team Canada at the senior level after playing in the 2025 IIHF World Championship where he recorded three goals and three assists.

Canada’s Sidney Crosby, left, celebrates with Macklin Celebrini after scoring a goal during a Group A game against Slovakia at the world hockey championship in Stockholm on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)

On the backend, Canada is bringing the same group of defencemen that won the 4 Nations Face-Off. The group is headlined by Makar, who has registered back-to-back seasons of 90 points or more with the Colorado Avalanche. The 4 Nations Face-Off was his first experience with Team Canada at the senior level.

Makar will be joined by his Colorado teammate Devon Toews along with Central Division foes Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars), and Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues). Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) and Travis Sanheim (Philadelphia Flyers) make up the rest of the defence core.

Canada defenceman Drew Doughty celebrates his goal against Finland during overtime preliminary hockey action at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia on Sunday, February 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Doughty is the most experienced of the group, playing in more than 1200 regular season NHL games and another 101 playoff games. In 13 Olympic matches, Doughty has registered four goals and four assists.

In net, Canada will look for Jordan Binnington to replicate the success he had at the 4 Nations Face-Off where he posted a strong 3-1 record to go along with a 2.37 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. The St. Louis Blues netminder has played for Canada at the past two world championships.

Canada’s goalkeeper Jordan Binnington makes a save during the preliminary round match between Canada and Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Joining Binnginton is Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals and Darcy Kuemper of the Kings. Both have world championship experience as well, highlighted by Kuemper winning gold with Canada in 2021.

“We are excited to unveil the 25 athletes who have earned the opportunity to wear the maple leaf at the 2026 Olympics, as we believe we have assembled a highly skilled and deep roster that can compete for a gold medal as part of Team Canada in Italy,” said general manager Doug Armstrong. “It was a long and difficult process to finalize our roster, and I am proud of the tireless effort our management group has put in to select our team. We know our entire group is excited and grateful for the opportunity to represent our country, and we look forward to making all Canadians proud and hearing our fans cheer us on as we look to bring a gold medal back to Canada.”

The men’s hockey tournament will take place February 11-22 with games being held at both the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena and the Milano Santa Guilia Ice Hockey Arena. Team Canada will play in Group A with Switzerland, Czechia, and France. Group B will feature Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and Italy while Group C will include the United States, Germany, Latvia, and Denmark.

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Hockey Schedule

Canada’s first game will be February 12 at 10:40 a.m. ET when they face Czechia. They’ll face Switzerland the next day and conclude preliminary round play on February 15 against France.

Team Canada men’s hockey players at Milano Cortina 2026:

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington (Richmond Hill, Ont.)

Darcy Kuemper (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Logan Thompson (Calgary, Alta.)

Defencemen

Drew Doughty (London, Ont.)

Thomas Harley (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Cale Makar (Calgary, Alta.)

Josh Morrissey (Calgary, Alta.)

Colton Parayko (St. Albert, Alta.)

Travis Sanheim (Elkhorn, Man.)

Shea Theodore (Aldergrove, B.C)

Devon Toews (Abbotsford, B.C.)

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini (Vancouver, B.C.)

Anthony Cirelli (Woodbridge, Ont.)

Sidney Crosby (Cole Harbour, N.S.)

Brandon Hagel (Morinville, Alta.)

Bo Horvat (London, Ont.)

Nathan MacKinnon (Cole Harbour, N.S.)

Brad Marchand (Hammonds Plains, N.S.)

Mitch Marner (Thornhill, Ont.)

Connor McDavid (Newmarket, Ont.)

Brayden Point (Calgary, Alta.)

Sam Reinhart (West Vancouver, B.C.)

Mark Stone (Winnipeg, Man.)

Nick Suzuki (London, Ont.)

Tom Wilson (Toronto, Ont.)