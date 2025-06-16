Andrea Cardin/IIHF, André Ringuette/IIHF, Matt Zambonin/IIHF

Team Canada names first six players on men’s Olympic hockey team for Milano Cortina 2026

Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, and Sam Reinhart. No, this isn’t a fantasy league roster, but rather the first six athletes announced to Team Canada’s men’s ice hockey team for Milano Cortina 2026.

The Milano Cortina 2026 men’s ice hockey tournament is one of the most highly anticipated events of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games. For Team Canada fans, the 4 Nations Face-Off this past February stoked the fire of competitive spirit and excitement for the all-star roster that Canada can field with the return of NHL players to the Olympic Games.

We’re now one step closer to puck drop, as Hockey Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee have announced the first six men’s hockey players (five forwards, one defender) named to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026. Fans can expect to see some of the biggest names in the NHL don the maple leaf in Italy next year—many of them for the first time on Olympic ice, which will see best-on-best play for the first time in more than a decade.

Due to the absence of NHL players at PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022, five of those six players will make their Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026. All six players suited up for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, which was largely seen as a dress rehearsal for a potential Olympic roster.

Crosby is the veteran of the team, and the only player of this initial with Olympic experience. The forward is a back-to-back Olympic gold medallist from the last two Games that featured NHL players, going down in history for scoring the “golden goal” on home ice at Vancouver 2010, and captaining Team Canada to gold at Sochi 2014.

In February, he was the captain of the Canadian team that earned an epic win over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. For many Team Canada fans, seeing Crosby represent the maple leaf again was a special moment.

In addition to his outstanding performances as a member of Team Canada, Crosby is a three-time Stanley Cup winner (2009, 2016, 2017) with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Over his 20 seasons in the NHL since being the number one overall draft pick in 2005, Crosby has amassed 1,687 regular season points (625 goals, 1,062 assists). The 37-year-old is one of only 30 players to belong to the IIHF’s “Triple Gold Club” denoting players who have won the Stanley Cup, the IIHF World Championship, and Olympic gold. Crosby is the first player to achieve this as captain of all three teams.

The 4 Nations Face-Off was also an opportunity for fans to witness the on-ice connection between Crosby and fellow Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native, MacKinnon, who was MVP of the tournament. MacKinnon was the first overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The forward won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, and has amassed 1,015 regular season points (367 goals, 648 assists) in his 12 years in the NHL. Though Milano Cortina 2026 will be his first Olympic Games, MacKinnon has suited up for Team Canada in other international tournaments, including the IIHF World Championship where he won gold in 2015 and silver in 2017.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – MAY 10: Canada’s Nate MacKinnon #9 passes the puck during Preliminary Round – Group A action against Slovenia at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship at Avicii Arena on May 10, 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by André Ringuette/IIHF)

Another number one NHL draft pick set to join Team Canada’s offense is forward Connor McDavid. The 28-year-old captain of the Edmonton Oilers has already shown his fire while competing for Team Canada, scoring the overtime winner to take down Team USA in the politically-charged final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

In his 10 years in the NHL, McDavid has registered 100 or more points in eight different regular seasons and has won the Art Ross Trophy five times as the league’s leading scorer. While Milano Cortina 2026 will be his Olympic debut, McDavid has won gold with Team Canada at the 2013 IIHF U18 World Championship, the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship, and the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

In his six seasons as an NHL defenceman, Cale Makar has registered 428 regular season points (116 goals, 312 assists) and won the Stanley Cup alongside MacKinnon with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Makar earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of those Stanley Cup Playoffs. As an offensive defenceman, Makar is known for his speed and was drafted fourth overall in the 2017 NHL draft. Milano Cortina 2026 will be his Olympic debut, though he has represented Canada internationally, winning a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In his nine years in the NHL, forward Brayden Point has collected 635 regular season points (306 goals, 329 assists). He is a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021). While Milano Cortina 2026 will be his first Olympic Games, Point has represented Canada at the IIHF World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, and IIHF U18 World Championship.

Forward Sam Reinhart has shown his mettle over his 11 years of NHL play, seven of which were with the Buffalo Sabres, and four with the Florida Panthers, with whom he won the Stanley Cup in 2024. Since being drafted second overall in the 2014 NHL draft, Reinhart has amassed 619 regular season points (294 goals, 325 assists). Reinhart will make his Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026, but has represented the red and white at the IIHF World Championship, IIHF World Junior Championship, and IIHF U18 World Championship.

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament will take place from February 11 to 22, 2026 with games taking place at both the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, and the Milano Santa Guilia Ice Hockey Arena. Team Canada is slated to play in Group A, alongside Switzerland, Czechia, and France. Group B will feature Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and Italy. Group C will include the United States, Germany, Latvia, and Denmark.

Team Canada will be led by coach Jon Cooper, who also held the bench during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Cooper is the head coach of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, and is currently the longest-tenured active head coach in the league.

The rest of Team Canada’s roster will be announced closer to the Games. But these first six players offer a strong indication of the talent level that will take to the ice in Milan come February. Who’s excited?!