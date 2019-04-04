Andre Ringuette/HHOF-IIHF Images

The 2019 Women’s World Hockey Championship is underway in Espoo, Finland. Here’s how Canada is doing:

Game 1: April 4 – Canada 6 vs. Switzerland 0

Canada took the lead in their first game when world championship rookie Loren Gabel received a pass in the high slot and notched Team Canada’s first goal of the tournament. Gabel’s goal came about halfway into the first period and was assisted by Brianne Jenner and fellow rookie Jamie Bourbonnais. Only 16 seconds later Canada found the back of the net again. This time it was a trio of Olympians involved on the goal with Natalie Spooner finishing it, Sarah Nurse on the primary assist and Renata Fast providing the secondary assist.

An impressive 10 minutes into her #WomensWorlds debut, @lgabel9 scores her first goal! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DtZDneodlK — Team Canada Women (@HC_Women) April 4, 2019

The second period was uneventful as neither team could score. However, Canada spent majority of the period on offence registering 18 shots on goal compared to Switzerland’s two.

Canada opened the third period with a controversial goal as Emily Clark banged home the puck whilst being pushed on top of Switzerland’s goalie. After reviewing the play, it was determined to be a good goal. Spooner and Micah Zandee-Hart were credited with assists. Clark scored her second goal of the third period by tipping a point shot from Jocelyne Larocque who received the pass from Erin Ambrose. Canada’s fifth goal of the game came from another tip, this time by former Patty Kazmaier Memorial award winner Jamie Lee Rattray. Rattray’s goal was assisted by Laura Fortino and Laura Stacey. With just under two minutes remaining in the game, Blayre Turnbull redirected a great feed from Fortino to make the final score 6-0. Fast tallied her second assist of the game on the play as well.

Shannon Szabados earned the shutout and Clark received player of the game honours for Canada. The final shots were 53-6 in favour of Canada.